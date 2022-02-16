CASSVILLE, Mo. — Roaring River has it all ... very nearly.
Great scenery. Great hiking. And, of course, great fishing. It's no wonder it was the most visited of Missouri's parks and historic sites these last two years.
Let me propose the one thing that's missing: a backpacking trail with several backcountry campsites, perhaps some along the river itself. Call it the antidote to the shoulder-to-shoulder crowds that jam up along the trout-stuffed river much of the season.
Staying within the park's nearly 4,300 acres would be limiting, even with a backpacking trail that breaks away from the 3.75-mile Fire Tower Trail — the park's longest — and pushes deeper into the Roaring River Hills Wild Area, skirting closer to the park's eastern and northern boundaries before reconnecting with the Fire Tower Trail.
A better option might be a partnership with the Mark Twain National Forest to build a backpacking route similar to the 15-mile Butterfield Trail at Devil's Den State Park in Northwest Arkansas. The Butterfield begins in the park, crosses a highway and then continues on in the Ozark National Forest before reentering the park at another point. I have backpacked on it a number of times, and it is a perfect getaway for a night or two.
Partnering with the Forest Service also would be a great recreation opportunity for the Cassville District of the Mark Twain, which doesn't offer a lot in the way of recreation since the campground at Big Bay closed a few years ago.
There are large tracts of national forest to the south and east of the current park boundary that would give a trail room to roam.
One option would be a trail that exits the south boundary of Roaring River, say off of the Eagle's Nest trail, and then wanders through the Mark Twain toward and through the Butler Glades Natural Area.
For that matter, why not a linear trail through all three major units of the Cassville District of the Mark Twain, connecting the Piney Creek Wilderness to Roaring River?
It would great if there is a way to work in some backcountry campsites on public land that would be reserved and permitted along Roaring River itself, so a backpacker could carry a fly rod and catch some fresh trout for dinner without the crowds.
Just a thought.
Speaking of Roaring River, one of the reasons it's the state's most visited park is because of the number of events offered. There's always something going on, and the Globe's Outdoors page and our Joplin Globe Pick of the Weekend offered on Twitter and via our Outdoors email newsletter are two of the best ways to keep track of all these events. The first of the many events this spring begins in less than two weeks.
Put these activities on your outdoor calendar:
• March 1: Opening Day of catch-and-keep trout season, which runs through Oct. 31. Fishing begins at 6:30 a.m.
• March 18-20: Birding boot camp. Participants can join just one activity or stay for the entire weekend. Topics such as bird identification, songs and nests, and how to help scientists around the world protect birds will be covered. Register for this program by calling the Ozark Chinquapin Nature Center at 417-847-3742. This event is free and open to the public.
• April 2: Wildflower Workshop, from 3-5 p.m. The event will begin at the Ozark Chinquapin Nature Center. Participants will study native wildflowers in various habitats found throughout the park, study historical and medicinal uses of wildflowers, as well as wild edibles. Register for this free program by calling the Ozark Chinquapin Nature Center at 417-847-3742.
• April 22: Earth Day Celebration. Community partners will be on hand to provide games and crafts. The nature center will host activities throughout the day with help from East Newton High School's Service Club. The Missouri Department of Conservation will be handing out free trees. Festivities will begin at 10 a.m. at the Ozark Chinquapin Nature Center and will continue until 4 p.m. Please register for this program by calling the nature center at 417-847-3742.
• May 14: Kid's Fishing Day. Youth ages 15 and younger have the opportunity to fish all day for free. Depending on the local health department guidelines, there will be nature activities, bluegrass music and a free lunch of hot dogs, chips and drink will be provided by the park concessionaire in the lower section of the CCC Lodge. Youth 15 and younger will be able to get tags from the park store for free the day of the event. One section of the river, from the first low-water crossing up toward the hatchery, will be specially designated for youth to fish in all day long. Adults will not be allowed to fish by themselves in this area. Some lunker trout will even be released for the youth to try and catch. Volunteers will be present to help in any way possible. Parents and guardians are welcome to help the children as needed, but only one pole between the helper and the kid may be used at any time.
Fishing hours are from 6:30 a.m. to 8:15 p.m. in May.
This is a joint event held with Missouri Department of Conservation. For information, call the park office at 417-847-2539, the hatchery at 417-847-2430, or the park store at 417-847-4971.
