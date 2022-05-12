Thomas Hart Benton painted Cave Spring on the upper Current River in 1963. It is in the Collection of the Nasher Museum of Art at Duke University. Bequest of Louise and Alvin Myerberg, 2010.3.2. © T.H. and R.P. Benton Testamentary Trusts/UMB Bank Trustee/Licensed by VAGA at Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York. Image reproduced courtesy of the Nasher Museum of Art.