I’m always surprised to hear from another Missourian that he or she has not been on the Current River.
The Current has been called the finest Class I float stream in the nation by no less an expert than Tim Palmer, who may have been on more American rivers, and who certainly knows more about them, than just about any person alive.
And it’s right in our backyard, a little over three hours from Joplin.
In other words, there are no excuses for not going. Imagine living three hours from the Grand Canyon or Yellowstone and never making it there.
Some of this is the changing currents, of course. A generation is growing up without the outdoors. It’s not just kids, either, but their parents, too. According to a 2019 study by the Outdoor Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Outdoor Industry Association, fewer than 20% of Americans engaged in outside recreation at least once a week, and they went on 1 billion fewer outdoor outings than they did even a decade ago.
Earlier generations considered the Current River sacred. Dan Saults, who worked for the Missouri Department of Conservation, wrote many years ago in Ozarks Watch magazine that Missourians everywhere made the sign of the cross every time someone would mention the Current.
Thomas Hart Benton thought enough of the Current to paint it a few times, most famously, in “Cave Spring” in 1963, one year before the Current and its main tributary, the Jack’s Fork, became the nation’s first federally protected river system.
If you are one of those who has never been on it, this summer is your chance. There are numerous ranger-guided floats and paddling clinics scheduled, and a variety of other events to introduce you to the Current.
Guided floats
There will be three ranger-led floats from Akers to Pulltite, a distance of just under 10 miles, on three Sundays this summer: June 26, July 24 and Aug. 21.
These will take you past, and even into, Cave Spring.
There also will be three guided floats from Pulltite to Round Spring, also about 10 miles, that will take you past Pulltite Spring, which is, for my money, one of the prettiest springs in the Ozarks. They are on Sundays, too: June 12, July 10 and Aug. 7.
Registration is required, and floats are limited to 20 participants who will need to provide their own watercraft and life jackets. Shuttle is provided. All floats start at 10 a.m. and will take about six hours.
Preregistration is required by calling 573-858-3397.
Paddling clinics
There are also are seven paddling clinics that will include shorter floats. They also are all on Sundays: June 5 and 19, July 3, 17 and 24, and Aug. 14 and 28.
You can learn the basics of paddling from American Canoe Association-certified instructors and then enjoy a guided float on the Current River from Current River State Park to Round Spring, which is about 4 miles. This program is a partnership with Missouri State Parks and the Ozark Riverways Foundation. Paddles, kayaks and shuttle are provided. Floaters must bring a PFD.
All clinics start at 10 a.m.
Preregistration is required by calling 573-858-3397.
There are a number of other activities and events at the Riverways in what promises to be a busy summer:
Fly-fishing clinics
When: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., June 16, July 21, Aug. 11 and Sept. 8.
Although not native to the Ozarks, trout are stocked in the spring-fed river.
The upper Current from Montauk State Park to Cedar Grove is rated a blue-ribbon trout stream by the Missouri Department of Conservation. The rest of the Current is rated a white-ribbon trout stream, with different rules and limits.
Join rangers as they discuss fly-tying and fishing.
Topics will include flies and the insects they are created to emulate, casting, tactics, gear and regulations. The afternoon portion of the workshop will include personal instruction while fishing the upper Current River. There will be optional afternoon fishing at Baptist access with self-shuttle. Limited to 10 participants.
Preregistration is required by calling 573-858-3397.
River’s Edge Hike
When: 10 a.m. Saturday, June 11.
Where: Big Spring campground.
Details: This will be a 3-mile hike exploring the natural and cultural landscape along the lower river.
Night Sky Event
When: 8:30 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 24.
Where: Alley Mill campground.
Details: There will be a rare planetary alignment of the five innermost planets in the night sky during the viewing event.
Music at the Mill
When: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 2.
Where: Alley Spring campground.
Details: Celebrate the upcoming Independence Day with mountain music. Bring a lawn chair and picnic dinner.
