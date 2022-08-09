I had a couple of good river conversations recently with Mike Bezemek.
You may not recognize the name, but if you paddle, chances are you’ve seen his books. Bezemek is author of two of those Falcon paddling guides you can find at most bookstores or online, “Paddling the Ozarks” and “Paddling the John Wesley Powell Route,” the latter tracing the path of Powell’s journey down the Green and Colorado rivers. Bezemek also was a columnist and writer for the popular “Canoe & Kayak” magazine until it ceased operating a few years ago.
Recently, he tweeted that he is in conversations with his publisher about re-releasing his Ozarks guidebook, this time in color. Don’t expect it immediately, but it will be a welcome addition to the bookshelf.
His tweet sparked our conversation. His is one of the best guidebooks out there on Ozark rivers. My collection started with Oz Hawksley’s “Missouri Ozark Waterways,” which was the first book I bought upon moving to the Ozarks.
Bezemek identifies 40 paddle trips in Missouri and Arkansas, from Shoal Creek and Elk River in Southwest Missouri, which run west into Oklahoma, to the east-flowing Meramec which spills into the Mississippi River; from Big Piney Creek which drains into the Arkansas River, to Big Piney River in Missouri, which makes its way via the Gasconade to the Missouri River.
In other words, there’s a lot to canoe out there, literally thousands of miles of river, and most people are unaware of the diversity smack dab in the middle of the country, including many who live here.
“People in Missouri do not know there is a Big Piney in Arkansas,” he noted of the National Wild and Scenic River in the Ozark National Forest.
Bezemek told me he grew up in California and worked as a raft guide, and there he earned his degree in geology with an emphasis on river science. Later he moved to and lived in St. Louis for a while, which became his launchpad for those Ozark river explorations.
On a road trip with friends, Bezemek ended up at the Prongs — the upper reaches of the Jack’s Fork. In his book, Bezemek wrote that its canyonlike upper stretch is a “highlight of the Missouri Ozarks.”
It was the first of many Ozark river explorations.
He’s whitewater guy, and quickly found the St. Francis River, with Class II- III whitewater, and the place where the annual Missouri Whitewater Championships are held. Other early favorites were the Meramec and Chain of Rocks in the Mississippi River.
As he met others and learned more, he wandered deeper into the Ozarks and hit other rivers, including the Mulberry, another National Wild and Scenikc River in Arkansas. Though notas as woolly as the St. Francis, its one of the frothier whitewater rivers in the western Ozarks; Bryant Creek in Missouri, which he described as a “relatively unknown creek” with a “ wild feel, despite primarily private land,” and, of course, the more popular and better known Buffalo and Current rivers, which between draw about 3 million visitors annually.
He broke his book into a number of categories:
Best scenery: The Buffalo River in Arkansas.
Best intermediate to advanced whitewater: Richland Creek, also in Arkansas.
Best party float: Sorry, Elk River, you came in second, behind the Spring River in Arkansas. (They must put on quite a bacchanalia to beat the Elk!)
“Pretty rowdy,” Bezemek said.
Guide books are always a love ‘em-hate ‘em kind of thing. Do we tell people about the relative unknowns, or keep it to ourselves? In the age of social media, I no longer believe it is possible to keep a lid on the best. Besides, one of the reasons Glen Canyon dam got built on the Colorado River was because so few people knew what would be sacrificed beneath Lake Powell. Telling people about these places means sharing them but it also means building a constituency of future conservationists should the time come when people are needed to rally to the river’s protection.
As we talked, Bezemek offered me a couple of observations:
“A lot of people who paddle the Ozarks tend to paddle the same place.”
Guilty as charged. For me, it’s a question of public access and public ownership. Not all landowners (and paddlers) are up on Missouri water laws. Some don’t care. I understand the anger of landowners when trash is left behind or people get out of control, but I also don’t want the hassles of a confrontation with someone who is either ignorant or indifferent to paddler rights. It wasn’t all that many years ago that one such confrontation on a gravel bar in the Meramec River left one man dead and the landowner sentenced to prison. On the Buffalo, Jack’s Fork and Current, or on other rivers flowing through state and federal land, I have the feeling that I, too, own this place, and have every right to be there.
When I asked where he would go if he had a chance to take someone on just one Ozark river trip in their life, Big Piney Creek and Buffalo River in Arkansas were the two he mentioned first, followed by the Current and the Eleven Point.
There is no wrong answer.
I recommend his guide book to you. (Bezemek is also the author of other travel books, all of which can be found on his website, mikebezemek.com.)
His conversation ended with a challenge: “There’s more variety than people realize,” he said of Ozark rivers.
Challenge accepted!
To learn about that variety, consider these books:
1) “Paddling the Ozarks,” by Mike Bezemek
2) “A Paddler’s Guide to Missouri,” published by the Missouri Department of Conservation.
3) “Rude Pursuits and Rugged Hollows,” Henry Rowe Schoolcraft’s journal of his visit to the Ozarks in 1818-1819, containing the earliest descriptions of many Ozark rivers, and offering a glimpse of the them before settlement and statehood.
