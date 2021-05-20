It’s a strange thing for a Kansan to say, I know, but I’ve grown fond of trees.
As Joplin marks the 10th anniversary of the tornado today, and reflects on how far it has come since May 22, 2011, I’d like to plead the case for more trees. That’s a part of our recovery that must continue.
The Kansan in me still likes unhindered expanses of blue sky, horizon-filling sunsets and watching storms rolling in — not things you get to see so readily when your neighborhood is lined with mature trees and covered with canopies of green. One of my family’s ancestral parishes — the church where previous generations were baptized, married and buried, a basilica they literally helped build — has twin steeples that can be seen for miles across the open plains. I marvel at that view, too.
But the Missourian in me has grown fond of trees — at the way dogwoods go from white to green to wine-colored in six months, at the way an otherwise undetectable breeze can rustle the leaves of cottonwoods, at the bone-white appearance of a sycamore in winter. The Joplin tornado and what we lost gave me a deeper appreciation for green neighborhoods and especially for what trees mean for our health. To be in parts of the disaster zone where there are no mature trees is still kind of unsettling.
Several years ago I wrote on the Outdoor Page about the “Green Heart” project in Louisville, Kentucky. The plan was to spend a year gathering baseline data on the health of residents in designated neighborhoods as well as pollution levels in those neighborhoods. Then they were going to plant up to 8,000 trees — some of them up to 30 feet tall — along with shrubs and other plants to green up those neighborhoods. Afterward, they were going to measure pollution levels and disease, particularly cardiovascular disease.
Aruni Bhatnagar, one of the leaders in a field known as environmental cardiology, told the Louisville newspaper that he thought health improvements in these neighborhoods could be evident in just a few years.
He also said, “We think (trees) might be more effective than statins.”
Why? Trees bring people outdoors because it’s cooler. Tree-lined sidewalks mean people are taking more walks, socializing more and getting more exercise. Trees counter stress by absorbing urban noise. They also serve as pollution filters in areas with roads and heavy traffic, removing ultrafine particulate matter and other compounds from vehicle exhaust.
“Vegetative biofilters” is the way Chris Chandler described them to me. He is with the Kentucky chapter of The Nature Conservancy, one of the partners in the project.
I reached back out to him this month to see if they had learned anything that might inform Joplin, which lost an estimated 15,000 to 20,000 trees on May 22, 2011, and which might motivate us to keep up the good fight when it comes to replanting. He told me COVID-19 has delayed the program, so it’s too early to see results.
Still, the evidence from elsewhere is compelling: Trees improve health. Geoffrey Donovan, a research forester with the U.S. Forest Service, has helped us understand what happens to human health in neighborhoods that have lost their ash trees because of emerald ash borer. Hundreds of millions of ash trees have been killed by the pests nationwide, wiping out large parts of tree canopies in many communities. Donovan has found an increase in cardiovascular and respiratory mortality in neighborhoods after ash trees died. He concluded in one study: “The magnitude of this effect was greater as infestation progressed. ... Across the 15 states in the study area, the borer was associated with an additional 6,113 deaths related to the lower respiratory system and 15,080 cardiovascular-related deaths.”
Ash borers are now widespread in Missouri, so local neighborhoods not affected by the tornado could also soon suffer the loss of their trees, meaning that despite the thousands of trees that have been replanted in the last decade, there’s more work ahead for us. It’s one area where the fight must continue.
The thing about trees is we don’t plant them for ourselves; we plant them for our children and grandchildren. Like building a basilica, they are a statement about about the legacy we leave behind.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.