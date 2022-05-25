VICKSBURG, Miss. — I've always been an early riser and have been doing it long enough to know that Ben Franklin, for all his other genius, was dead wrong on one point.
"Early to bed, early to rise, makes a man healthy, wealthy and wise," he wrote in Poor Richard's Almanack.
I hope I'm (relatively) healthy, but as for the other two, well, let's just say you can't prove the proverb by me.
Still, there are advantages to rising early.
The first is getting somewhere with enough time in the day to see the sites. I left Joplin at 4 a.m. and was in this historic town overlooking the Mississippi River just after lunch, which freed up the rest of the afternoon for riding.
I'm a big fan of biking battlefields:
• It's safe. Cars are usually going slow, and often the tour roads are one-way.
• You see a lot more by bike than by car on the battlefield tour roads and feel more connected to the place.
Vicksburg
Abraham Lincoln and Jefferson Davis may not have had much in common, but both shared at least one conviction about the Civil War: The fate of Vicksburg was critical to determining the fate of the rebellion.
"Vicksburg is the key," Lincoln said. "The war can never be brought to a close until that key is in our pocket."
Davis called Vicksburg "the nailhead that held the South's two halves together."
There are today more than 1,400 monuments and markers at Vicksburg National Military Park. It can be overwhelming. Many are quite dramatic, particularly the Illinois State Memorial, modeled after Rome's Pantheon, and the 202-foot-tall monument along the battlefield tour road that honors the U.S. Navy for its role in the campaign, without which Union victory was impossible.
Vicksburg National Military Park is a great ride but hillier than most western Civil War battlefields, so consider yourself warned. I completed the whole thing, with stops, in less than three hours. By the time you visit the attached national cemetery, tour the visitor's center, and visit the USS Cairo and museum — the remains of a Civil War ironclad rescued from the mud at the bottom of the Yazoo River — you could spend an entire day at Vicksburg. There's a lot more to see in town too.
Vicksburg has deep ties to Missouri, in that 42 Missouri units fought there — 27 union and 15 Confederate — which is why the Missouri State Memorial at Vicksburg is 42 feet high. It is dedicated to soldiers from both sides, and sits at the site where Missouri federals and Confederates met in combat.
Also on the tour is the Shirley House, which is the only building in the park that was there during the war.
But beware of southern Mississippi heat as summer sets in.
Shiloh
Another reason to get up early? You have the battlefield to yourself on rides.
That's the way it was at Shiloh National Military Park, which is one of the largest battlefields in the National Park System. I covered the tour road again in two to three hours, with some stops at the historic markers that explain what happened at the Hornet's Nest, the Peach Orchard and elsewhere. I saw only a couple of cars and a couple of cyclists during that time, as well as a couple fisherman on the adjacent Tennessee River, where there were gunboats in 1862 rather than fishing boats.
Being out early also means seeing wildlife, like wild turkey and deer on the battlefield. It is hard to wrap your head around the fact that the pastoral woods and fields on display during a recent dawn ride is the same place were 24,000 men became casualties — more than in all other previous U.S. wars combined — in less than 36 hours.
Shiloh, in Southwest Tennessee near the Mississippi border, is off the beaten path, and getting there takes some time, but it's well worth the trip for cyclists. It may be my favorite battlefield for riding, although I have yet to cycle some of the eastern battlefields such as Gettysburg and Antietam.
These tour roads are about 12 miles each, which isn't much, but you need to factor in time to stop at sites marked by the National Park Service that explain the ebb and flow of the fighting. Shiloh also has its own separate bookstore, worth a (slow) browse.
Unlike Vicksburg, Shiloh is mostly flat and an easy ride.
Pea Ridge, Wilson's Creek
Closer to home, Pea Ridge National Military Park, near Pea Ridge, Arkansas, and Wilson's Creek National Battlefield, near Republic, are some of the most intact, best preserved battlefields from the Civil War, looking much like they did at the times of the battles in 1862 and 1861, respectively.
I have been riding them for years.
With 15 miles of split-rail fence marking off historic fields and farms and its rows of cannons indicating lines of battle, it is easy to follow the action at Pea Ridge.
The tour road at both of these Civil War sites is shorter — about 8 miles at Pea Ridge and 5 miles at Wilson's Creek — but don't let that lead you into underestimating the time it takes to ride them because of stops. There is a lot to see. And think about. Still, you could do both in a day.
Some things to remember: The National Park Service, steward of the battlefields, sometimes has roadwork to do, and that can mean detours. That was the case at Vicksburg recently. Some sites cost, some do not; Vicksburg costs $20 per carload, for example, while Shiloh is free.
Memorial Day weekend is a great time to visit the battlefields, to honor those who served, fought and died there, and to get a better understanding of our nation's at-times difficult history.
