Birders, you're in luck.
There's a lot going on in the next few weeks ... owl prowls and eagle watch events around the region, and some of these events will even feature live raptors — great for the children and grandchildren.
And while we celebrate successes, there's one event to recall our most dramatic failure, a look at the demise of the passenger pigeon.
More than a century after the last passenger pigeon died, birds remain among the most endangered species on the planet.
A recent study concluded that one in six birds in Europe has disappeared — 620 million individual birds over the last 40 years.
A couple years ago, a study concluded that the number of birds in the United States and Canada has fallen by 29% since 1970 and that there are 2.9 billion fewer birds today than there were 50 years ago.
January is a great time to get out and learn more the world of birds. Put these events on your outdoor calendar:
Short-eared Owl Hike
• When: 5-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8.
• Where: Shawnee Trail Conservation Area, SW 50th Road, in Barton County.
• Details: Short-eared owls can often been seen flying low over native grasslands in search of mice, rabbits, and other small mammals. Dress for the weather for this easy-rated hike. Call 417-629-3434 for more information.
Kids Christmas Bird Count
• When: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8.
• Where: Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center, 201 W. Riviera Drive, in Joplin's Wildcat Park.
• Details: Children partner with experienced birders from the Missouri Master Naturalists, Ozark Gateway Audubon Society Chapter, Wildcat Glades Friends Group and local staff for a mentored birding experience. Remember to bring binoculars if you have them, dress for the weather, and be prepared for a hike that is rated easy to moderate. Remember to practice social distancing and wear a mask when that is not possible. Registration is required. For information and to register, call 417-629-3434.
Eagle Days
• When: Programs being every hour and run for 45 minutes, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15. The 45-minute programs also will be held from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16.
• Where: Springfield Conservation Nature Center, 4601 S. Nature Center Way.
• Details: This event includes a live bald eagle from Dickerson Park Zoo. There also will be opportunities to view bald eagles in the wild, with the assistance of volunteers and spotting scopes. For details and to register, call 417-888-4237.
Birds and Breakfast
• When: 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 15.
• Where: Hobbs State Park and Conservation Area, near Rogers, Arkansas. Meet at the Education Pavilion near the Visitor Center.
• Details: See songbirds captured in the park by ornithologists and then help them release the birds after learning more about them. Breakfast snacks, juice and coffee provided. This program is a part of the park's Wonders of Winter Wildlife special event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. that day. Dress for the weather. For information, call 479-789-5000.
Live Birds of Prey Program
• When: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15.
• Where: Hobbs State Park and Conservation Area, near Rogers, Arkansas. Meet at the Education Pavilion near the Visitor Center.
• Details: See several live birds of prey and learn about their life histories. Presented by Morning Star Wildlife Rehabilitation. This program is a part of the Wonders of Winter Wildlife special event. Before or after the program, visit interactive tabletop booths on Arkansas mammals, bald eagles and more, and make a treat for the birds. For information, call 479-789-5000.
Meeting Martha, the last passenger pigeon
• When: 11:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 22.
• Where: Hobbs State Park and Conservation Area, near Rogers, Arkansas. Meet at the Education Pavilion near the Visitor Center.
• Details: Northwest Arkansas was one of last strongholds for the now-extinct passenger pigeon. A park interpreter will talk about its history and efforts to save other species. For information, call 479-789-5000.
Bald Eagle Viewing
• When: 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8.
• Where: Roaring River State Park, south of Cassville.
• Details: Watch for bald eagles along Roaring River. There will be eagle-themed activities. Bring binoculars and spotting scopes to get a closer look at the birds. This program is free and open to the public. Dress for the weather. For information, call 417-847-3742.
Sunrise Eagle Watch at the Confluence
• When: 6:30 to 8 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15.
• Where: Columbia Bottom Conservation Area, near St. Louis, as the confluence of the Missouri and Mississippi rivers.
• Details: Photographers call this time of the day the golden hour. Take a short early morning walk to the edge of the Mississippi River and watch the eastern sky change colors as dawn turns to daylight. An extra attraction at this time of year is the likelihood of seeing bald eagles as they soar above the river in search of food. Dress for the weather and bring a camera or binoculars. Meet at the front gate and caravan with the Naturalists to lot L to start the walk.
The Missouri Department of Conservation asks all participants to observe current local social distancing and masking guidelines. Wearing face coverings is encouraged when appropriate.
Listening for Owls at Sunset
• When: 5-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29.
• Where: Columbia Bottom Conservation Area, near St. Louis, as the confluence of the Missouri and Mississippi rivers.
• Details: After watching the sunset take a stroll on a wooded path to the Confluence and listen for the distinctive call of the barred owl, one of several owls that call Missouri their home. Meet at lot L about 4 miles from the front entrance. Allow 15 minutes to drive from the front entrance to lot L. Dress for the weather.
