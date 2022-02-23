Tuesday is a milestone day for conservation, nationally and for the Ozarks.
On March 1, 1872 — 150 years ago — President Ulysses Grant signed legislation protecting Yellowstone National Park, the country’s first, “for the benefit and enjoyment of the people.”
And on March 1, 1972, President Richard Nixon signed legislation protecting the Buffalo River in Arkansas as the country’s first national river.
That timing was no coincidence, but a recognition that protecting the best surviving wild rivers in America was just as important as the decision to protect Yellowstone and America’s other extraordinary landscapes as national parks.
Harold Alexander
Not so long ago, I had a great conversation with Tom Foti, who may be one of the last persons alive who rode the bus to Washington, D.C., in 1971 to testify before Congress on behalf of National Park protection for the Buffalo River.
Foti’s life has been spent saving some of the best and rarest places in Arkansas, and for much of his life he was the ecologist and later chief of research for the Arkansas Natural Heritage Commission. He earned a number of awards for his work, including the Arkansas Wildlife Federation’s top honor, the Harold Alexander Conservationist of the Year Award, in 2018.
Foti, now 78, knew Alexander, who has been called the “Aldo Leopold of Arkansas.”
“The guy is the godfather of conservation in Arkansas, going back really to the 1940s, when he was working for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission,” Foti said.
Streams were one of Alexander’s passions. In fact, when he was with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, he began warning residents about the loss of Ozark rivers to dams and other threats. “A stream is a living thing,” Alexander wrote at one point. “Like the condor, the whooping crane and the wolf, the streams of Arkansas are on the road to oblivion.”
“All of us who came along, certainly in my generation, are here because of Harold Alexander. He brought us along,” Foti said. “He was sort of a mentor” for a generation.
Alexander might also properly be called the grandfather of the Buffalo National River.
In 1956, he came to Bentonville, Arkansas, to speak to the Rotary Club. A doctor, Neil Compton, was program chair for the local Rotary chapter at the time, and that talk and subsequent conversations between the two helped ignite the fire in Compton. Compton soon became president of a new group, the Ozark Society, which formed in 1962 and immediately announced its intention to fight for the preservation of the Buffalo River. That fight culminated in the bus trip to the nation’s Capitol in 1971 to testify before Congress, and included Foti, Compton, Alexander and others, such as songwriter Jimmy Driftwood, who also was chairman of the Arkansas Parks, Recreation and Travel Commission.
Foti believes that, by the time of the bus trip, members of Congress had already made up their minds in favor of the first national river. In his book, “The Battle for the Buffalo River,” Neil Compton said opponents had the same impression, particularly after one of them testified about his plan for a development along the Buffalo that would include a shopping center, condominiums, homes, a golf course and more.
Among those who testified for the national river were members of the Ozark Society, the Arkansas Wildlife Federation, at least one landowner.
“Everybody was committed, everybody had statements,” Foti said of the bus trip. “I was actually there to testify officially for the Jefferson Audubon Society.”
‘Can you imagine?’
Foti’s first trip to Buffalo may also be one for the books because of a chance encounter he had.
Around 1967, the Pine Bluff native joined the Ozark Society chapter while pursuing his education in Fayetteville. He began to join them for organized hikes and float trips.
One night, they were staying in a rustic lodge in Ponca when in walked an artist who had been sketching Skull Bluff in the middle Buffalo earlier in the day.
“Well, we’re sitting there overnight at the Lost Valley Lodge and he is drunk and carrying on,” Foti recalled.
Foti passed him a scrap of paper, and on it the artist had sketched with a pencil a view of Skull Bluff, which is one of the more prominent rock formations on the middle river.
“Every line of the sketch was just so Thomas Hart Benton,” Foti said.
Benton, of course, is another of the heroes of the Buffalo, having fought for its protection both with his art and in a famous letter he wrote to the U.S Army Corps of Engineers imploring them to “Let the river be.”
Foti had Benton sign that drawing.
“I kept it and it is on my wall,” he told me.
A final version of Benton’s 1968 painting, “Fisherman’s Camp No. 2” showing Skull Bluff in the background, is in the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York.
“That was my first trip to the Buffalo. Can you imagine?” Foti said.
‘Something special’
Foti praised the Ozark Society for its passion and insight and love of the river and the region.
Asked what it was about the Buffalo River that put it in the forefront of river conservation 50 years ago, Foti said: “There is something special about the Buffalo. It’s hard to say what it is. A part of it has to be the size. It’s a long river and a big watershed, and it actually crosses a good part of the Arkansas Ozarks.”
“It originates in the Boston Mountains, very near the headwaters of the Mulberry, Big Piney and King’s rivers, and then crosses the Springfield and Salem plateaus. There is a diversity of scenery, character and experiences.”
Today, the headwaters of the Buffalo outside the National Park boundary are protected as a National Wild and Scenic River within the Upper Buffalo Wilderness managed by the U.S. Forest Service; the lower 131 miles, from above Boxley to the mouth of the Buffalo, are protected by the National Park Service.
It is one of the few rivers in the country protected along its entire length, one of the few without any towns or cities or development along its banks, and it offers unrivaled diversity a well as unrivaled scenery, such as dramatic bluffs and waterfalls.
Yet that protection is something of an illusion, in that this is a shoestring park, with only a corridor owned by the National Park Service for much of its length. Only 11% of the Buffalo’s watershed is protected as part of Buffalo National River; most of the watershed is still in private hands.
Probably the most critical short-term threat is development in the watershed, Foti said, when I asked him about the challenges today.
Protection beyond park boundaries is not likely to come with additional acquisitions, zoning or eminent domain, which were used 50 years ago.
“It is going to come through incentives, education, on-the-ground work with the public to protect it.”
Asked about long-term threats, Foti said: “Long-term ... could be anything. Certainly climate change. It can and will have a significant impact in one way or another.”
‘Assuming ownership’
Created on the same day, but 100 years apart, there is another similarity between Yellowstone and the Buffalo, and that is the claim both make on us.
In his book, “The Battle for the Buffalo,” written two decades after the Buffalo was protected, Compton noted that the river will be always be vulnerable to the whims of lawmakers and other threats.
“For that reason, it must be constantly monitored by level-headed conservationists and defended from exploitation.”
Compton is also quoted as saying. “I challenge you to step forward to protect and care for the wild places you love best.”
Reading that, I was reminded of something I saw the last time I was in Yellowstone and passed beneath the 50-foot stone arch at the North Entrance to the park, near Gardiner, Montana. Above the keystone in the arch is that phrase from its birth legislation: “for the benefit and enjoyment of the people.”
Theodore Roosevelt dedicated the arch in 1903 and issued a challenge similar to the one that Compton gave to us who love the Buffalo River.
“The only way that the people, as a whole, can secure to themselves and their children the enjoyment in perpetuity of what the Yellowstone Park has to give is by assuming the ownership in the name of the nation and legally safeguarding and preserving the scenery, the forests and the creatures,” he said.
