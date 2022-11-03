CASSVILLE, Mo. — Make plans to see a different side of Roaring River this winter.
For the last two years, the place has ranked as Missouri’s most popular state park, drawing nearly 2 million visitors in 2021. I don’t know what the numbers will bring this year, but it wouldn’t surprise me to see Roaring River remain at the top, given the crowds I saw the times I was there this past year.
There are only a couple of other parks that come close to Roaring River for visitation, including Bennett Spring, near Lebanon, another trout park, and Table Rock Lake State Park, not far from Branson.
The fact is, most of those 1.9 million people come between Opening Day, on March 1, and the end of the catch-and-keep trout fishing season on Oct. 31.
After that, there’s a lull.
Two of the three campgrounds close; the lodge, cabins and restaurant close.
But there is still a lot going on.
CampingCampground 1 remains open year-around, with more than 70 spots. Park Superintendent Joel Topham told me it never fills, unlike the weekends during the summer, so don’t worry about a reservation.
HikingThe park should still have good color this weekend.
“It’s going to be beautiful. We have got beautiful yellows and oranges,” Topham said of the hickories and sugar maples. “Our oaks are starting to transition over.”
I wasn’t expecting much of a fall this year, thinking the drought had stressed our trees, and that our oaks would go from green to brown, but the oaks had been showing good color.
Since deer hunting is not allowed inside the park, it is also a safe place to hike during deer season, the modern firearms portion opens Nov. 12 and runs through Nov. 22.
There’s usually a First-Day Hike at Roaring River, too, on Jan. 1, which is a great way to kick off the new year. We’ll have the details on that and other fist-day hikes in a few weeks on our Outdoor Page.
Eagles and MeteorsEagle watching is another winter favorite in the park, which hosts eagle viewing events in December and January.
The best time to view eagles is late in the afternoon. Eagle Viewing events start around 3 p.m. on Dec. 17 and again on Jan. 7, and often include a video at the park’s nature center.
The park is also planning a new event this winter:: meteor viewing from 8-10 p.m. on Dec. 13, during the Gemini meteor shower. It will be held in campground 3, one of the darker corners of Roaring River.
FishingCatch-and-release trout fishing resumes at Roaring River on Friday, Nov. 11.
Winter trout fishing at all of the state’s trout parks runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Monday beginning the second Friday of November and ending the second Monday in February, which will be Feb. 13 in 2023.
No trout tag is required, but you’ll still need a fishing license and an annual trout permit, which replaces the tag.
You’ll also want to take more precautions when handling the fish, because they will have to be returned to the river.
“The best thing to do is not to handle the fish with your hands,” Brad Farwell, manager of the Roaring River Hatchery, told me. “And not to bring the fish up out of the water.”
He recommended a long-handled hemostat to remove the hook from the mouth of the fish.
Barbless hooks are not required, but, Farwell said: “If people are really trying to be conscientious, a barbless hooks is your best bet.”
And if the fish swallows the fly — only flies are allowed for winter fishing — cut the line, he said.
On Monday, Oct. 31, the last day of catch-and-keep trout season, his mind, as well as Topham’s, was already on the work they have ahead of them this winter to get ready for the next Opening Day.
“As soon as we shut down it is getting prepared for March 1,” Farwell said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.