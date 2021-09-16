Fall hikes start this weekend at Ozark National Scenic Riverways, with hikes planned from Sept. 18 through Nov. 7.
These hikes will introduce you to The Current River Challenge, which is an 8-miler in two segments, from Round Spring to Echo Bluff State Park, and from Echo Bluff to Current River State Park. People can make arrangements to have a canoe or kayak at Current River State Park when they arrive, and then take a float (4 miles) back to Round Spring.
You’ll also get to explore the Devil’s Well, which formed when the roof of a cavern, containing an underground lake, collapsed. Through an opening in the ground, you can view the underground lake. Water travels underground from the sinkhole to Cave Spring on the Current River.
No reservation or registration is required for the hikes, and all are free.
Round Spring to Echo Bluff State Park Park Hike
When: 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18.
Details: This is a two-hour, ranger-led hike on the first leg of the Current River Challenge. It goes from Round Spring to Echo Bluff State Park, a distance of 4 miles. There will be a shuttle available at the end of the hike. Hikers meet at the Round Spring campground.
Contact Skyler Bockman at 573-323-8093.
CCC History Hike at Big Spring
When: 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 25.
Details: This 4.3-mile hike will explore three trail loops south of Big Spring, a former state park that is now part of the Riverways. Many stone-and-timber buildings, trails and other features were built there by the Civilian Conservation Corps during the Great Depression. Hikers can meet at the Chubb Hollow pavilion, just south of the Big Spring Lodge and Cabins on Route Z. This is a two-hour hike.
Contact Shaun Heise, 573-323-8096.
Cedar Grove to Susie Nichols Cabin Hike
When: 10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 2.
Details: John and Susie Nichols built their home in 1910, where Susie lived until her passing in 1959. Today the National Park Service has stabilized the structures to preserve the story of the Nichols Farm. Hikers meet at Cedar Grove at 10 a.m. This hike is 4 miles, round trip.
Contact Skyler Bockman at 573-323-8093.
B.A.R.K. Ranger Hike at Big Spring
When: 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2.
Details: Hikers can bring their dogs and join a park ranger for a short hike around Big Spring. Following the hike, all dogs will be officially sworn in as Ozark National Scenic Riverways B.A.R.K. Rangers and given a Riverways B.A.R.K. Ranger bandana. Dogs must be on a 6-foot leash at all times.
Contact Shaun Heise, 573-323-4806.
Echo Bluff to Current River State Park Hike
When: 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9.
Details: Meet at the lodge at Echo Bluff State Park to hike the second leg of the Current River Challenge. This is another 4-mile hike and it concludes at Current River State Park. A shuttle will be provided to return hikers to Echo Bluff State Park. Plan on two hours.
Contact Skyler Bockman at 573-323-8093.
Autumn Colors Hike (Cave Spring Loop)
When: 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16.
Details: This is a hike from Devils Well 2.2 miles to Cave Spring and then returns, using the loop trail, another 2.7 miles for a total of approximately 5 miles. Hikers meet at Devil’s Well, south of Route KK.
Contact Skyler Bockman at 573-323-8093.
Howl at the Moon Hike
When: 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 23.
Details: Join a ranger for a fall night hike during the hunter’s moon to learn about and call coyotes. Rangers will call to try and get area coyotes to howl at the moon. Meet at Alley General Store.
Contact Josh Chilton 573-226-3945.
Stegall Mountain Hike
When: 10 a.m., Saturday Nov. 6.
Details: Start at Rocky Falls parking lot. This will follow part of the Ozark Trail to the Stegall Mountain Lookout Tower, and return to the start. There also will be a ceremony to honor veterans before the hike. That is a 5-mile round trip.
