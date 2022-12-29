We’re launching a new feature on the Outdoor Page, calling it GOMO, for Get Out More Often, with the goal of providing at least one outdoor event every weekend through 2023. With all the parks and conservation areas in the region, there’s no shortage of events and challenges.
Some will be planned, organized activities; others will dealer’s choice, meaning it’s just a recommendation from me based on the time of year and the place to be.
Call it our no-excuses calendar. We’ll run it around the first of each month.
We’ve already told you about the upcoming first-day hikes at state parks on Sunday, Jan. 1, which will be a great way to get outdoors, get some exercise, and kick off the new year.
In case you missed it, here are the two links to those hikes:
https://www.joplinglobe.com/sports/kick-off-2023-with-first-day-hikes/article_7c1395c8-7328-11ed-a840-773c106adbd7.html
https://www.joplinglobe.com/sports/more-first-day-hikes-set-for-jan-1/article_3716a4e0-7366-11ed-a573-677e0955a85f.html
Most require registration, and some may be full by now. Also, remember to dress for the weather.
Kid’s Christmas Bird Count
When: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 7.
Where: Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center, 201 W. Riviera Drive, in Wildcat Park.
Details: This is an opportunity for children ages 7 to 17 to learn from experienced birders with the Ozark Gateway Audubon Society and local staff, who will will lead mentored birding experiences. After exploring the trails, lunch will be provided by the chapter. Some hiking will be involved. Registration is required. Call 417-629-3434.
Eagle viewing
When: 2:30 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7.
Where: Roaring River State Park south of Cassville.
Details: If you’re too old for the Kid’s Christmas Bird Count (above), then check out the program on bald eagles at the Ozark Chinquapin Nature Center and then search for eagles along Roaring River. Spotting scopes will be set up. This program is free and open to the public.
For more information, call the nature center at 417-847-3742.
Fishing classesWhen: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 14.
Where Roaring River State Park south of Cassville.
Details: The free program is being put on by the MAKO Fly Fishers and the Missouri Department of Conservation. The class, “Fishing Skills: Introduction to Fly Tying and Fly Fishing,” will discuss fly fishing, fly tying, and strategies for catching fish with a fly rod. After that, participants will have opportunities to test their casting skills and try out the new fly they made earlier in the program. All fly-fishing equipment will be supplied, but participants are also welcome to use their own equipment. and remember, it’s catch-and-release season at Roaring River.
People can register for this event at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/188963.
Butterfield BackpackWhen: All weekend.
Where: Devil’s Den State Park, south of Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Details: This is our first Dealer’s Choice.
It being a three-day weekend, this would be a great time to check out the Butterfield Trail that begins in the park before meandering into Ozark National Forest. The trailhead is only a couple of hours from Joplin, and you could hike it in one night. There are two designated backcountry sites along the 15-mile loop route. Backpackers must obtain a free permit before going from the park office. Call the park at 479-761-3325.
astronomy nightWhen: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21.
Where: Hobbs State Park, east of Rogers, Arkansas. Meet at the Visitors Center.
Details: The free event is put on by the Sugar Creek Astronomical Society. Participants begin with an indoor program in the Discovery Classroom discussing telescope basics and a tour of the winter sky. Outdoor viewing will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will include Jupiter and its moons, Mars, winter constellations, the Orion Nebula and the Andromeda Galaxy. Items you may want to bring include a flashlight covered with a red cloth or red balloon, binoculars and/or telescope, folding chair and a star chart.
Lake of the Ozarks Hike
When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where Lake of the Ozarks State Park.
Details: This is a Missouri Department of Conservation Hike and you can make arrangements to meet them at the state park. This will be a guided hike on the Woodland Trail. It is 3.5 miles long. Hike leaders will contact participants before the hike to give directions. Wear sturdy shoes, dress for the weather, bring a water bottle, and pack a lunch/snack. Registration required. For details, call 573-526-5544.
Well, there you have it. Our January GOMO calendar. Hope the weather cooperates and you Get Out More Often in 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.