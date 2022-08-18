There was big news for cyclists out of the Sunflower State this week.
Gov. Laura Kelly and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks announced that Kansas will receive a $24.8 million federal grant that will be used to finish Flint Hills Trail State Park.
It is longest cycling trail in Kansas and the eighth-longest rail-trail in the United States, and when done will stretch 117 miles from Osawatomie to Herington.
I have only been on short stretches, but there is the promise of a lot of history on this trail, including Council Grove, with its Santa Fe Trail connection and Hayes House restaurant, where I used to eat on occasional rambles across my home state. The trail also bills itself as passing through “one of the last remaining tallgrass prairie ecosystems in the world.”
It also connects at Ottawa with the Prairie Spirit Trail State Park and via that to the Southwind — trails that provide a direct portal to Southeast Kansas.
“No other trail connects more communities, cultures, and landscapes in our state than Flint Hills Trail State Park,” Kelly said in making the announcement.
The grant will pay for infrastructure improvements on 40.5 miles of the trail, including opening the last 27 miles of the trail, from Council Grove to Herington.
Some of the improvements will include better drainage, pipes, culverts, bridges, limestone surfacing, fences and gates, safety improvements and signage.
When done, eastern and Southeast Kansas will have 186 miles of directly connected trails, with more being added, including the Landon Trail — nearly 40 miles — and hopefully a route from Baldwin City to Ottawa — 14 miles.
“We’ve been actively developing Flint Hills Trail since 2014, making improvements as funds were available,” said Jeffrey Bender, regional supervisor for Kansas State Parks and co-author of the grant application.
You can learn more about Flint Hills Trail State Park at visit https://ksoutdoors.com/State-Parks/Locations/Flint-Hills-Trail.
