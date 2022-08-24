Only a few weeks separate the end of August, when summer heat still lingers, from October, when nights are cool and campfires welcome.
October is backpacking season, and there are great trails within easy reach of Joplin, including the Butterfield Trail at Devil’s Den State Park and the upper Buffalo River trail, both in Northwest Arkansas.
If you want a little help getting started, consider these backpacking events:
• From 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Sept. 9, the Missouri Department of Conservation will offer a “Backpacking Basics” class online. It will cover packing for an overnight hike, features to look for in a backpack, places to explore in Missouri and more.
• MDC also also will hold a “Backpacking for Beginners” class from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center, 4601 S. Nature Center Way in Springfield. Outdoorsman Don Brink will offer the introduction with an emphasis on types of equipment, things beginners should know and places to go in the Ozarks. Call 417-888-4237 to register or for more information.
I chatted with Don earlier this week about the class and backpacking. He told me, “I send a lot of people to Hercules Glade,” referring to the 12,413-acre wilderness area south of Springfield.
Don started out backpacking in the 1970s and over the years has learned enough that he calls himself a “knife and blanket” man.
“People need to be introduced to the skills as well as the gear and the location,” he told me.
My first backpacking trip was right after college, nearly 40 years ago now, in Indian Peaks Wilderness, south of Rocky Mountain National Park. Let’s just say it didn’t end well, but I’ve learned.
My favorite backpacks are from Kelty, one an internal frame and the other an external frame. The latter is a testament to previous hikes — it includes a whistle I bought for bear warnings before going into the Yellowstone backcountry, and wide-mouth Nalgene water bottles I bought on previous trips to the bottom of the Grand Canyon. I also bought an expensive ultralight pack that hasn’t held up as well as those old Kelty packs.
I asked Don for his go-to list of equipment he would always take.
First up for him was a full tang knife that can be used to chop wood and for batoning to obtain dry wood for fires.
He mentioned bandannas.
“That is the only thing I carry that is cotton,” he said.
I’m more your basic backpacker. I have always advocated for a certain kind of Swiss Army knife, but not one loaded with every MacGyver gadget and tool. Early versions of these knives — they were black, not red — had a basic blade as well as a screwdriver that Swiss soldiers could use for repairing rifles in the field. They also had an awl, necessary in those days for horse soldiers needing to punch holes in thick leather tack or to repair their canvas tents. The corkscrew and can opener also allowed a soldier to eat and drink in the field. I have never needed a corkscrew or, for that matter, scissors or a nail file, but the can opener and awl have come in handy. I want a knife with a locking blade that can be flicked open with one hand. Don’t be overawed by an array of implements.
Don also mentioned something I have on my list. I carry multiple bandannas, among the most versatile things to bring. They serve as washrags, dishrags and bandages, and I use them to hold slippery fish, to protect my head and neck from sunburns, to wipe away sweat and grime, and to clean my glasses. and that’s all on the same trip. They can be rinsed off in a creek, and they dry quickly.
Don also noted he can make char cloth with a bandanna, which will ignite with a spark, giving him a fire.
Third on my list is a good water filter. On that first backpacking trip, a friend brought a water filter that he bragged was the best in the business. “Astronauts can use this to drink their own urine,” he told me. Yikes, I thought. I loaded up with as much water as I could carry, which was part of my mistake. Water is heavy — 2 pounds per quart — and you simply can’t carry all you need. Anyway, he got a stomach bug on the trip, and we cut it short and hiked out in shame. I felt defeated and still bring up the possibility with him of going back. So far, he’s not biting.
Today, I pack a Katadyn that allows me to replace the filters, and it has never failed me.
Things I leave behind:
1. Expensive, inflatable air mattresses, including one made by Therm-A-Rest. Here’s a tip: Save your money. I have gone back to the closed foam blue pads as my go-to choice. They are light, durable and provide adequate insulation if you have a warm enough sleeping bag. Closed cell pads can be slung up on the outside of a backpack easily enough and don’t take up limited room inside the pack. Besides, they’re great for canoe camping. I don’t worry about them getting wet and can roll them out on a gravel bar campsite without fear of a puncture.
2. A stove, fuel and cookware. I sometimes just carry ready-to-eat food that doesn’t require cooking. I nibble throughout the day on everything from jerky and cheese sticks to chocolate chips and dried fruit.
“I hardly ever eat meals in the woods anymore,” Don told me.
His philosophy is take only the items you need and learn to use them, such as a map and compass and a way to signal for help.
The final thing to leave behind: a watch. There was a time I drove myself to make as many miles in a designated amount of hours or days as possible. I had targets and schedules and expectations. I was driving the trip, or trying to, until I discovered that I need to let the trip drive me. If I’m tired, I stop. If I find a view where I want to linger, I linger. The trail begins when I’m ready and ends when I want it to. It’s called trail time.
“It’s about the journey, not the destination,” Don said.
