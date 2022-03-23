“Live in the sunshine, swim the sea, drink the wild air,” wrote Ralph Waldo Emerson.
It’s one of a few quotes I keep handy to inspire me to get out from behind my desk at work and live in the outdoors.
A second quote is much less famous but a bit more of a boot to the backside when I need it, and comes from Jim “Bucky” Buckingham, who died earlier this year after a lifetime spent canoeing. “North Americans spend far too much time watching other people do things — the boob tube, movies, computer, sports events.”
There’s a third quote, from Stewart Udall, former interior secretary and one of my conservation heroes. He helped protect many Ozark rivers. “It is,” he said of the Ozarks, “the last untouched group of rivers in the nation.”
His is a reminder to me that we have something spectacular and it is right in our backyard.
This being the first full weekend of spring, here’s our quarterly Outdoor Page calendar with a season’s worth of wild air, sunshine and, if not the sea, then swimming in our Ozark rivers. Stick with this plan and you’ll get down the entirety of America’s First National River this year, by the way.
March 26-27: Star gazing
Start with some stargazing at Devil’s Den State Park in Northwest Arkansas, from 8:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday at the field by the large pavilion. A park interpreter will present a night program on constellations and more. Dress for the weather, bring a flashlight (preferably with a red light setting or red balloon over the lens), lawn chairs or a picnic blanket. Those with telescopes are welcome to bring them.
April 2-3: Current River Challenge
Hike upstream along designated routes and then paddle back to your vehicle on America’s first federally protected river. Drop the canoe off at Current River State Park and then drive back to Round Spring campground at Ozark National Scenic Riverways. From Round Spring, it’s a 4-mile hike to Echo Bluff State Park and another 4 miles to Current River State Park. Once there, it’s a 4-mile float back to Round Spring by river.
April 9-10: Bennett Spring Hike, Float, Fish Weekend
Head to Bennett Spring State Park, near Lebanon, and set up camp Friday night. Spend the evening and early Saturday morning fishing for trout. From 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, there will be a 2.5-mile guided hike on the Savanna Trail. Be prepared for water crossings. Then spend the afternoon canoeing on the Niangua River. For more information on the hike, contact the Bennett Spring Nature Center at 417-532-3925.
April 16-17: Birders’ WeekendHead to Northwest Arkansas and Hobbs State Park. This is a birder’s weekend. From 9-10 a.m., Saturday, watch live songbirds captured in the park by trained ornithologists being banded and released. From 11 a.m. to noon there will be program with live birds of prey presented by Morning Star Wildlife Rehabilitation. And from noon to 1 p.m. there will be a program by Still on the Hill, a touring duo. According to the park, “Much of their focus has been creating music about the Ozark Mountains they call home, but their other main passion is birds.”
All events take place at the Education Pavilion near the Visitor Center.
Bring your mountain bikes and/or hiking boots, as the park as 54 miles of hiking, biking and multi-use trail.
April 22-24: Mulberry River Paddling Clinic
Ozark Mountain Paddlers will host its annual spring clinic April 22-24 at Turner Bend Campground on the Mulberry River in Northwest Arkansas. The Mulberry is one of the Ozarks’ National Wild and Scenic Rivers, and gets a little woolier (more exciting) than other Ozark rivers. There will be some skilled boaters attending the clinic who can provide input and support while on the river.
Turner Bend offers full bathrooms and showers as well as a full-service store providing food and amenities. The fee for camping is $12 per day and you do not need to pay anything in advance of the weekend. To learn about Ozark Mountain Paddlers, their events, and to join, go to https://www.ozarkmtnpaddlers.org.
April 30-May 1: Best in Backpacking
The Ozarks offers great backpacking, too, from weekend hikes to the much longer Ozark Highlands (Arkansas) and Ozark (Missouri) trails. Two good weekend trips are the Butterfield Trail, about 15 miles, at Devil’s Den State Park in Northwest Arkansas, and the Irish Wilderness, with the 18.6-mile White’s Creek Trail, a loop that takes you to the Eleven Point National Wild and Scenic River. Another great multi-day hike is the Buffalo River River Trail, from Boxley to Ponca, just under 40 miles.
May 7-8: Bison hike and campout
Camp this weekend at Prairie State Park, near Mindenmines. There’s a hike the first weekend of each month. The May hike starts at 10 a.m. at the Regal Tallgrass Prairie Nature Center. Prairie State Park encompasses almost 4,000 acres of tallgrass prairie, and is the best place in Missouri to see what little remains of this landscape. This is a 2-mile hike over uneven terrain to the park’s bison herd. Spend the rest of the day learning about the prairie’s incredible diversity and witness the spring wildflower explosion. To register for the hike, call 417-843-6711.
May 14-15: KATY Ride
Take your pick anywhere long the 240-mile rail-to-trail from Machens to Clinton. Lots of history and scenery to see as you pedal along the Missouri River.
May 21-22: Joplin Trails Coalition Ride
The Joplin Trails Coalition will hold its Jasper Vintage Tour on Saturday, May 21. There will be five ride options — 15-, 25-, 45-, 66- and 100-mile rides — starting and ending at Keltoi Winery, 17705 County Road 260. Rides have staggered start times, with the 100-mile ride beginning at 7 a.m., and the shortest two rides leaving at 10 a.m. Riders will get two tickets for food and drink purchases. There are bailout routes on the 100- and 66-mile rides. The cost is $30 for the shorter two rides and $40 for the longer three rides, and the prices go up April 30.
You can learn more and register at https://www.joplin
trailscoalition.org/ events/jasper-vintage-tour.
May 28-30: Upper Buffalo River float
Memorial Day weekend means the river will be busy, but it offers an extra night of float-camping, which is the best way to experience America’s first National River. Head to the river on Friday and put in at Ponca. Paddle only a few miles before setting up camp across from Big Bluff for the first night. This is one of the tallest bluffs in the Midwest. Paddle Saturday, getting to Erbie, where you can see the historic Parker-Hickman Farmstead. Camp the third night (Sunday) near the mouth of the Little Buffalo, and then take out on Monday at Carver, having knocked out nearly 35 miles of the upper river.
June 4-5: Trout Fest
You didn’t think we’d leave Missouri’s most popular (and for my money best) state park off the list, did you? This is Trout Fest at Roaring River State Park, near Cassville. Fish in the park, and hike, but take advantage of events in Cassville all weekend, including the Trout Trot 5K (and a Minnow Mile for kids). Cassville will have events all day at the Aquatic Center, including a Poker Run (that goes into the park), an adult softball tournament and more. There is also a trout cooking competition. Bring your day’s catch from the park, cook them, with judging at noon. Go to troutfest-cassville on Facebook for more information as well as details on entering events. There will be fireworks that night.
June 11-12: Big BAM
Missouri’s Big BAM leaves from Joplin’s Schifferdecker Park on Sunday, June 12, and continues to Eureka, near St. Louis, arriving June 18. The first day is the longest and the toughest, covering 83 miles to Willard, and climbing more than 2,800 feet. The second day, ending in Lebanon, will be 71 miles and nearly 2,700 feet of elevation gain. After that, it gets easier, with three days each under 40 miles, and overnights in Waynesville, Rolla and Cuba. Total distance is 326 miles. You can learn more and register at https://www.big
June 17-20: Benton on the Buffalo
This is the second trip on the Buffalo, and will require a long weekend as well. Put in at Carver on Friday night and gravel bar camp over the next three nights as you make your way to Gilbert, a distance of 36 miles. You will pass a number of dramatic scenes that were painted by Thomas Hart Benton, including the Narrows, Skull Bluff and Peter Cave Bluff, as well as Benton Bluff, named for the Neosho-born artist.
