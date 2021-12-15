A couple weeks ago, we ran a partial list of First Day hikes scheduled for Jan. 1. Since then, more have been announced.
As always, dress for the weather on New Year's Day, bring water and snacks, and check with the park in case the weather turns bad to find out if the event has been cancelled.
Wildcat Glades
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Wildcat Glades Friends Group, meet at the Education Cottage next to the Shoal Creek Conservation Center in Wildcat Park.
Details: Several options are available that day. The full circuit is 3.65 miles. Different groups can hike based on how long and how far they want to go. Some members of the local Ozark Gateway Audubon Chapter and Missouri Master Naturalists will be along to help guide. Registration required by emailing Lauren@wildcatglades.org, going to the Friends Group Facebook Page, or calling 417-434-4065.
Crawford State Park
When: 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Where: Meet at the Beach Shelter House, which you see when you enter the park.
Details: This a ranger-guided hike on the Spider Leg Bridge Trail at Crawford State Park. The hike is about 1 mile roundtrip and will be more of a birdwatching hike, with a focus on wintering birds. Refreshments will be available, no registration required. For information, call the park office at 620-362-3672.
Devil's Den Hike
When: Noon to 1:45 p.m.
Where: Upper Devil's Den Trailhead behind the Visitor Center at Devil's Den State Park south of Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Details: Join a park interpreter Kara to learn how to prepare to trek the trails at Devil’s Den State Park and then join the hike along the moderate 1.5-mile Devil’s Den Trail. For information, call the park at 479-761-3325. There will be an earlier hike from 10-10:45 a.m. to explore the CCC legacy and the park, and another short hike from 2-2:45 p.m. along the Lake Trail.
When: 10 a.m. to noon.
Where: Ha Ha Tonka State Park near Camdenton. Hikers meet at the Post Office Shelter, located on Shelter Road.
Details: This is a 1.5-mile guided hike on a combination of Coliseum and Devil's Kitchen trails. Along the way, hikers will encounter the Ha Ha Tonka Post Office, the Coliseum sinkhole, the natural bridge, Devil's Kitchen Cave and the Promenade. Portions of the trails contain rugged terrain. For more information or to check the status of the hike, contact the visitor center at 573-346-2986. Registration for this event is required, and a signup link will be available here: https://icampmo1.usedirect.com/MSPWeb/Activities/Search.aspx.
Savanna Ridge Trail
When: 10-11:30 a.m.
Where: Bennett Spring State Park. Meet at the Natural Tunnel/Savanna Ridge Trailhead parking lot, located past the spring and the park cabins.
Details: This is a 2.5-mile loop along a narrow narrow that winds through an open woodland along a ridge overlooking the east side of Spring Hollow. The activity will begin at the Natural Tunnel/Savanna Ridge Trailhead parking lot, located past the spring and the park cabins. For information, call 417-532-4338. Registration for this event is required, and a signup link will be available here: https://icampmo1.usedirect.com/MSPWeb/Activities/Search.aspx.
Ozark Chinquapin Trail
When: 9 a.m. to noon.
Where: Big Sugar Creek State Park near Pineville.
Details: This is a guided hike along a strenuous 3-mile trail. This trail is known to have water on several creek crossings during wet weather; waterproof boots are recommended. This event is free and open to the public. For information, call 417-847-2539. Registration for this event is required, and a signup link will be available here: https://icampmo1.usedirect.com/MSPWeb/Activities/Search.aspx
Hidden Springs Trail
When: 10 a.m. to noon.
Where: Lake of the Ozarks State Park. Hidden Springs Trailhead is located on Missouri Highway 134, across from the stables, in Kaiser, Missouri.
Details: This is a 2.5-mile hike. Contact Brian Fredrick at 573-690-0450 for additional information. Registration for this event is required, and a signup link will be available here: https://icampmo1.usedirect.com/MSPWeb/Activities/Search.aspx.
Katy Trail State Park
When: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Where: Windsor, Missouri, at the intersection of the Katy Trail and Rock Island Spur.
Details: This is a 1-mile guided hike with the park superintendent that will allow participants to enjoy a partial section of the Rock Island and Katy Trail in Windsor. For questions, call the park office at 660-563-2463 or email daniel.brigman@dnr.mo.gov.
Henning Conservation Area
When: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Where: Ruth and Paul Henning Conservation Area in Branson. Take Missouri Highway 76 west three-quarters of a mile from the Highway 376/Highway 76 intersection.
Details: The hike will include the Dewey Bald Trail, which has a moderate incline, for the first hour, followed by refreshments. For those that continue, the hike will be on the moderate Glade Trail, which has uneven terrain and rocky surfaces in spots. Registration is required. For more information email Shepherd@mdc.mo.gov or call (417)334-4865 ext 0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.