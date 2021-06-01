Today is National Trails Day, a great day to hike or, failing that, to begin planning your next hike.
With that in mind here are 10 trail favorites, five in the Ozarks (some of which you could get to yet today or this weekend) and five in other sections of the country that, even if you can't get there, are worth launching a plan (including applying for permits. Fall arrives inside the Grand Canyon in November, which means applying for permits later this month).
1. Delicate Arch, in Utah's Arches National Park, near Moab. The hike is short and relatively easy — 3 miles round trip, a few hundred feet of elevation gain — but the payoff is a number of sites, including Wolfe cabin, Native American petroglyphs and at the end, Delicate Arch, one of the iconic symbols of the American West. I have hiked it twice, once in July and once in the cooler shoulder season. If you go in the summer, plan to hike early in the morning. The summer weather (and summer crowds) are brutal. Also, add in the short stop and hike to Double Arch, another dramatic formation in the park that was used as a setting for the opening of "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade."
2. Lost Valley, near Ponca, Arkansas, along Buffalo National River. This is another hike that is short and relatively easy, about 2.5 miles round trip depending on how much scrambling around you want to do, but the payoff is again amazing — a natural tunnel, Cob Cave, waterfalls and more. Expect crowds, too. Best in spring and autumn. Ken Smith, in his “Buffalo River Handbook,” says Lost Valley, with giant sweet gums and beech trees, is more typical of a Southern Appalachian forest, such as the Great Smokies, than the oak-hickory forests of the Ozarks.
3. Gray's and Torrey's Peaks, in Colorado. These are two popular 14ers just west of Denver, easily accessible from Interstate 70. The hike is between 8 and 9 miles, depending on whether you do both. We left early in the morning and hit the summit of Gray's around noon and were back at the trailhead by midafternoon. The elevation gain for Gray's is 3,600 feet. We arrived in Denver and stayed there the night before, and then drove to the trailhead. I made it up Gray's (14,270) but didn't have the horsepower to hike down the saddle and tackle nearby Torreys Peak (14,267), but some of my kids did. If you acclimate, you could bag two of Colorado's 14ers in a single day. I wish I had done that. Plan on hiking at first light to be off the mountain before storms blow during the afternoon.
4. Fire Tower/Devil's Kitchen/River Trail in Roaring River State Park. You can hike these separately or combine them for about 6-7 miles of hiking. If you want to get away from the shoulder-to-shoulder crowds along the river or if you've caught your limit for the day, this is a great way to see the rest of the park. I have been on these trails many times and often feel like I have them to myself, no matter how many people are slinging flies and plastic worms below.
5. Mount Elbert in Colorado. Another Colorado 14er — in fact, the ultimate 14er. This is the highest peak in Colorado, at 14,433 feet, and the second-highest mountain in the Lower 48, and is a challenge for sure — or it was for me. Figure 8 to 11 miles, depending on which route you choose, and between 4,100 and 5,300 feet of elevation gain. This time, I spent a few days in Colorado, hiking different trails each day, going higher each time. It was still tough for a flatlander, but I don't think I could have made it without a few days acclimating, occasional encouragement from an older (mountain climbing) brother and hectoring from my own kids, who made it look easy. Ours was not a technical climb (our route was rated Class 1, the easiest). Again, go early and get off the summit before storms blow in.
6. Hawksbill Crag, also on the upper Buffalo River in Arkansas, near Ponca. If it's a dramatic vista you want but can't make it to Colorado, this is the one. Hawksbill Crag is perhaps the most photographed place in the Ozarks, rivaled only by Alley Mill on the Jack's Fork River in Missouri when it comes to magazine covers and calendars. To get to the crag, take Arkansas Highway 21 south from its junction with Highway 43 for a few miles, and just before the bridge over the upper Buffalo River in Boxley Valley, turn right and then head up — and I do mean up — on Forest Road 5 for several miles, passing Cave Mountain Church. The pull-out for parking is about a half-mile past the church. It is a 3-mile round trip hike from the parking area to the crag. I have hiked this in all seasons, but fall is the winner every time.
7. North Kaibab Trail. This is my favorite of the three corridor trails into Arizona's Grand Canyon. It starts on the North Rim and drops (or climbs depending on your direction) nearly 5,900 feet along a 14.2-mile route. It offers water at several stops and a number of side trips, including Ribbon Falls. It also follows Bright Angel Creek, which on a hot day (and they are almost always hot) is irresistible. The North Kaibab route also includes a spectacular inner canyon formation called the “The Box.” Make sure you have a permit to camp at the bottom, at Bright Angel Campground. You can hike out on the shorter South Kaibab or Bright Angel trails, which reach the South Rim, but you will either need to catch a shuttle back to the North Rim or turn around and go back the way you came.
8. Butterfield Trail, south of Fayetteville, Arkansas, in Devil's Den State Park. This is a 15-miler with several steeps climbs along the way. Some people do it in a day, but it would be a tough day. There are two primitive campgrounds along the way if you want to get a (free) permit and do this overnight. We have always stayed at Rock Camp along Blackburn Creek overnight.
9. South Kaibab Trail. This is one of the two corridor trails into the Grand Canyon from the South Rim and begins near Yaki Point and drops nearly 4,900 feet along a 6.3-mile route before hooking up with a short, level trail into Bright Angel Campground and Phantom Ranch. I think the South Kaibab is the better of the two trails for hiking down from the South Rim, particularly for first timers, because it offers sweeping views of the canyon and the Colorado River. However, it has no water sources, little shade and is steeper, and for that reason I have always hiked out on Bright Angel, the other main corridor route from the South Rim.
10. Buffalo River Trail. This is a 40-mile trail along the Upper Buffalo River that we have backpacked a few times, but if you favor day hikes, choose sections, such as the 8.4-mile Steel Creek to Kyles Landing section, with great overlooks, or the 7.4-mile Kyles Landing to Erbie section, which includes the historic Parker-Hickman Farmstead, an original and fully preserved Ozarks farmstead. You can arrange shuttles with the businesses that rent canoes. I would avoid this during the heat of the summer, but fall is perfect.
Happy hiking.
