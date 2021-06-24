Despite my counsel to make the most of these long days of summer, some of my favorite memories occurred after dark: night sky viewing when camped on gravel bars up and down the Buffalo River in Arkansas; watching hundreds of fireflies flashing against a bluff on the Jack's Fork River when it was too hot to sleep; lying on my back at the bottom of the Grand Canyon one night when I couldn't sleep, tracing fall constellations that were directly overhead. And perhaps my most powerful: I had been busy setting up camp late one night near the Belle Fourche River at Devil's Tower National Monument in Wyoming, after a long day of driving, and was too busy to pay much attention to anything else. Suddenly I caught a view of full moon glowing over the tower, stunning me and leaving an image burned into my mind that I don't think I will ever forget.
That is why we live the outdoor life.
Keep the night in mind as you head out this summer. Better yet, check out some of these programs:
• Gravel Bar Stars
When: 9 p.m. today.
Where: Buffalo Point Boat Launch on Buffalo National River.
Details: This is a one-hour program at the Ozarks' only International Dark Sky Park, a recognition of the park's efforts to preserve night sky viewing.
• Surveying Our Night Sky
When: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 17.
Where: Alley Mill on the Jack's Fork River near Eminence, part of Ozark National Scenic Riverways.
Details: This is a 90-minute program that will include a telescope for viewing.
• Night Hike
When: 9-10 p.m. Friday, July 9, and again on Friday, July 30.
Where: Ha Ha Tonka State Park near Camdenton.
Details: Explore the world of nocturnal animals and their adaptations for life at night. Hike down Spring Trail after dark. Meet at the Spring Trailhead in the lake parking lot. To get to the lake parking lot from U.S. Highway 54, turn onto Route D and continue for approximately 2.7 miles to Tonka Spring Road. The parking lot is on the right.
• Stargazing
When: 9:15-10:15 p.m., Saturday, July 20.
Where: Ha Ha Tonka State Park near Camdenton.
Details: Meet at the Post Office Shelter for an evening of stargazing. This will include a program on night skies and the ability to view them through a telescope. There will be a new moon, which allows the best opportunity to view fainter, more distant objects. To get to the Post Office Shelter from U.S. Highway 54, turn onto Route D and continue 2.3 miles. The Post Office Shelter will be on the left.
• Evening Stroll
When: 8-9 p.m. Saturday, July 24.
Where: Prairie State Park north of Mindenmines.
Details: Some plants flower only at night, and many animals are more active when it is cooler. This will be a roughly 1-mile hike across the prairie. Meet at the Regal Tallgrass Prairie Nature Center. Bring a flashlight and wear sturdy shoes, long pants and dress for the weather.
• Perseids Meteor Shower
When: 8 p.m.-2 a.m. Friday, Aug. 13.
Where: Elephant Rocks State Park near Pilot Knob.
Details: It is the summer's biggest meteor shower. The Perseids are caused by particles released by the 109P/Swift-Tuttle Comet and can be seen with the naked eye. Park staff will be available to direct visitors to the best and safest areas to view the shower. Avoid excessive use of artificial lights and excessive noise during the event. No tents or other invasive camping equipment, such as propane heaters or lanterns, will be allowed, but you can bring portable chairs. No campfires will be allowed. Telescopes and binoculars are not needed to view the meteor shower, but you can bring your own.
