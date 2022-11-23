The arrival of winter is no time to idle back.
There’s still a full slate of outdoor activities taking place at state parks and conservation areas around the region.
We’ll also have our list of First-Day hike scheduled for Jan. 1. Look for that in an upcoming edition of the Globe’s Outdoor Page in early December, as soon as all the hikes are announced.
In the meantime, put these on your to-do list:
• Women’s Hike at Little Sac Woods
When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.
Where: This hike leaves from the Springfield Nature Center but when you make reservations you can make plans to meet them at the Little Sac Woods Conservation Area near Willard.
Details: Naturalist Jordi Raos will lead the 4.5-mile hike rated moderate to difficult. Register and meet us at the eastern parking lot off Farm Road 115 at 8:55 a.m. They will take a short lunch break while on the trail, so pack lunch and some water. Girls aged 14-17 must attend with a registered adult female. Ages 14-adult.
To register, or for information, call Springfield Conservation Nature Center at 418-888-4237
• Bison Hike
When: 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.
Where: Prairie State Park north of Mindenmines. Hike starts at the Regal Tallgrass Prairie Nature Center,
Details: Prairie State Park encompasses almost 4,000 acres of tallgrass prairie, with a herd of bison. Be prepared for a 2-mile hike over uneven terrain. Bring water, snacks and dress for the weather. Masks are recommended for the unvaccinated. Registration for this event is required, and there is a limit of 25 participants. Call 417-843-6711 to register.
• Short-eared Owl Hike
When: 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.
Where: Shawnee Trail Conservation Area, SW 50th Road, in Barton County. From Mindenmines, take Missouri Highway 160 east, then Route M south 1 mile to the area.
Details: Short-eared owls are often seen flying low over native grasslands in search of food. Dress for the weather for this easy-rated hike. Call 417-629-3434 for more information.
• Geminid Meteor Shower event
When: 8 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13
Where: The event will take place in the gravel parking lot at Roaring River Conservation Area, south of Cassville. From Roaring River State Park, follow Route F toward Eagle Rock. The conservation area lot is just past park boundaries on the right.
Details: Gather to witness the Geminid meteor shower. Dress for the weather. Spotting scopes will be set up for viewing. Bring lawn chairs or a blanket if you would like to sit. .
Registration is encouraged in case of inclement weather or location change. To register, or for information, call the Ozark Chinquapin Nature Center at 417-847-3742.
• Eagle viewing
When: 2:30 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17 (and again on Jan. 7).
Where: Roaring River State Park, south of Cassville.
Details: Stop by the Ozark Chinquapin Nature Center to participate in eagle-themed crafts and activities. The park will have several spotting scopes set up to look for eagles,. This program is free and open to the public. Dress appropriately for the weather, and bring water and snacks.
For more information, call the nature center at 417-847-3742.
• Winter solstice
When: 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21
Where: Education Pavilion near the Visitor Center at Hobbs State Park, east of Rogers, Arkansas.
Details: There will be a bonfire to sit around and make s’mores, drink hot cocoa or spiced cider, hear about solstice traditions and how those were incorporated into Christmas, and share winter stories from different cultures.
They also will take a short nature hike on the Ozark Plateau Trail, which will be lit with luminaries. Be sure and bring your lawn chair! For details, call 479-789-5000.
Eagle Cruises
Don’t forget, Hobbs State Park in Northwest Arkansas offers eagle cruises through December.
Dates are: Dec. 3, 4, 10, 11, 17, 18, 22, 23, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31.
All tours depart at 3 p.m. from Beaver Lake’s Rocky Branch Marina.
Other cruises for January and February will be announced later.
The cost is $15 per adult, plus tax, and $7.50 for children ages 6 through 12.
For reservations, call Hobbs State Park at: 479-789-5000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.