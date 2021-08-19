I've written before about all that makes Ozark National Scenic Riverways a gem — our nation's first park dedicated to protecting rivers, for example, and the fact that top paddlers rate it, in the words of one of them, "the finest Class I extended river journey in the nation.”
But there's much more to the park than the rivers. Thousands of acres are available for hiking, and numerous historic buildings and sites await exploration.
You'll get a chance to see that side of the park this fall, with nine hikes planned from Sept. 18 through Nov. 7. I need to tell you about them now so you can get them on your calendar. Autumn will be here before you know it.
These hikes will introduce you to The Current River Challenge, which is an 8-miler in two segments, from Round Spring to Echo Bluff State Park, and from Echo Bluff to Current River State Park. People can make arrangements to have a canoe or kayak at Current River State Park when they arrive, and then take a float (4 miles) back to Round Spring.
You'll also get to explore the Devil's Well, which formed when the roof of a cavern, containing an underground lake, collapsed. Through an opening in the ground, you can view the underground lake. Water travels underground from the sinkhole to Cave Spring on the Current River. Cave Spring is the subject of a favorite Thomas Hart Benton painting.
No reservation or registration is required for the hikes, and all are free.
Round Spring to Echo Park Hike
When: 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18.
Details: This is a two-hour, ranger-led hike on the first leg of the Current River Challenge. It goes from Round Spring to Echo Bluff State Park, a distance of 4 miles. There will be a shuttle available at the end of the hike. Hikers meet at the Round Spring campground.
Contact Skyler Bockman at 573-323-8093.
CCC History Hike at Big Spring
When: 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 25.
Details: This 4.3-mile hike will explore three trail loops south of Big Spring, a former state park that is now part of the Riverways. Many stone-and-timber buildings, trails and other features were built there by the Civilian Conservation Corps during the Great Depression. Hikers can meet at the Chubb Hollow pavilion, just south of the Big Spring Lodge and Cabins on Route Z. This is a two-hour hike.
Contact Shaun Heise, 573-323-8096.
Cedar Grove to Susie Nichols Cabin Hike
When: 10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 2.
Details: John and Susie Nichols built their home in 1910, where Susie lived until her passing in 1959. Today the National Park Service has stabilized the structures to preserve the story of the Nichols Farm. Hikers meet at Cedar Grove at 10 a.m. This hike is 4 miles, round trip.
Contact Skyler Bockman at 573-323-8093.
B.A.R.K. Ranger Hike at Big Spring
10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2.
Details: Hikers can bring their dogs and join a park ranger for a short hike around Big Spring. Following the hike, all dogs will be officially sworn in as Ozark National Scenic Riverways B.A.R.K. Rangers and given a Riverways B.A.R.K. Ranger bandana. Dogs must be on a 6-foot leash at all times.
Contact Shaun Heise, 573-323-4806.
Echo Bluff to Current River State Park Hike
When: 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9.
Details: Meet at the lodge at Echo Bluff State Park to hike the second leg of the Current River Challenge. This is another 4-mile hike and it concludes at Current River State Park. A shuttle will be provided to return hikers to Echo Bluff State Park. Plan on two hours.
Contact Skyler Bockman at 573-323-8093.
Autumn Colors Hike (Cave Spring Loop)
When: 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16.
Details: This is a hike from Devils Well 2.2 miles to Cave Spring and then returns, using the loop trail, another 2.7 miles for a total of approximately 5 miles. Hikers meet at Devil's Well, south of Route KK.
Contact Skyler Bockman at 573-323-8093.
Prairie Hollow Gorge Hike
When: 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23.
Details: This is a ranger-guided hike in an area that has been called the "hidden gem" of the Ozark National Scenic Riverways. It is an area of igneous rock outcroppings, shut-ins and cliffs.
This is also one of Missouri's designated natural areas, and as we promised to tell you about a natural area every week in honor of Missouri's bicentennial, this one does double duty. To get there, from the the junction of Missouri Highways 19 and 106 in Eminence, travel east on Highway 106 for about 5 miles and turn left (north) onto Route V for about 2.25 miles to an old road on the right (east). The intersection of this old road and Route V is the northwest corner of the natural area. Rock climbing is prohibited. By the way, Alley Spring, Blue Spring and Stegall Mountain are other natural areas on this list of fall hikes.
Plan on two hours of hiking.
Contact Shaun Heise at 573-323-4806.
Howl at the Moon Hike
When: 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 23.
Details: Join a ranger for a fall night hike during the hunter’s moon to learn about and call coyotes. Rangers will call to try and get area coyotes to howl at the moon. Meet at Alley General Store.
Contact Josh Chilton 573-226-3945.
Stegall Mountain Hike
When: 10 a.m., Saturday Nov. 6.
Details: Start at Rocky Falls parking lot. This will follow part of the Ozark Trail to the Stegall Mountain Lookout Tower, and return to the start. There also will be a ceremony to honor veterans before the hike. That is a 5-mile round trip.
