I like the name Eleven Point State Park.
It tells a tale.
By the 1960s, wild rivers — those not dead behind dams — had become “a species close to extinction,” argued Frank and John Craighead, biologist brothers who had seen their childhood rivers in the Appalachians ruined and their favorite river in the Rockies threatened, according to Tim Palmer, author, photographer, a former member of the board of American Rivers and one of the country’s foremost experts on river conservation.
At the time, there were maybe 75,000 significant dams in the country, Palmer notes, and they had drowned rare and perhaps even undiscovered species, flooded some of the country’s most spectacular canyons and historic sites, a valley that rivaled Yosemite, as well as some of the Ozarks’ most fabled water, including the North Fork and the White rivers. The former was considered one of the best smallmouth streams in the country; the latter was where Jim Owen pioneered days-long float-fishing trips on the James and White rivers.
“Please remember also,” stated one of Owen’s ads, “before too long there will be no more White River.”
The Eleven Point itself was almost lost to a dam that would have been in Arkansas but backed up water into southern Missouri.
The Craighead brothers — they popularized the term “wild river” — proposed a mechanism for rating rivers from wild to “harnessed” that evolved into a way of classifying them for Wild and Scenic Rivers protection, according to Palmer.
The National Wild and Scenic Rivers Act, passed in 1968, was the antidote to all those dams. It was never intended to block all future dams; the legislation speaks of the nation’s need for dams and other river development “to be complemented by a policy that would preserve other selected rivers or sections thereof in their free-flowing condition.”
It was one of the country’s groundbreaking pieces of conservation legislation, and the Ozarks was “selected” to be there at the beginning. One of the first eight rivers included as worthy of protection in 1968 under the National Wild and Scenic Rivers Act was Missouri’s Eleven Point.
So, naming the park after the river is appropriate.
But ... but ...
What if we called it Irish Wilderness State Park?
Or maybe Fab Four State Park?
Both tell great tales, too.
Whatever you call it, though, a milestone has arrived for the nearly 4,200 acres that belong to the people of Missouri.
Missourians will get their first look May 13 at a park that is sure to become one of the state’s crown jewels. There will be an open house and guided hike from 10 a.m. to noon that day at the park at 10418 Route Y, in Oregon County. That’s a bit far afield for us in Southwest Missouri, but you won’t regret getting to know this place.
This is a milestone event for state parks, worth celebrating, because getting to this day has taken more than six years and meant beating back challenge after challenge thrown in its path.
Irish Wilderness
So, why Irish Wilderness State Park?
The park is a remnant of what was once a much larger area history dubbed the Irish Wilderness, a rough and woolly region the Missouri Conservationist magazine once described as “half-fabulous” and full of legends, a part of the Missouri Ozarks that remained wild long after roads and other intrusions of civilization had penetrated elsewhere.
“Legends grew up ... stories were told of buried treasure, of ghosts, of Satan himself. Each holler acquired a name and a story to go with it, some of them true. Tales of panthers, bears and other long-gone species still come out of the Wilderness also (and some of these may be true),” the magazine once reported. “It is a land suited for imagination. ... It is like many an area in the Ozarks, yet it is somehow different.”
In the late 1920s, famed conservationist (and Ozark lover) Aldo Leopold made his first visit to the Irish and dubbed it, “the wildest remaining spot east of the plains.”
He later wrote that he discovered “a county of woods, substantially roadless.”
In the 1930s, the U.S. Forest Service began buying up tracts, and soon afterward, Leopold wrote to the agency advocating for a still surviving roadless area along the Eleven Point — calling it one of the largest surviving tracts of wild land left in the Upper Mississippi River basin. Part of that federal land is set aside today as the 16,227-acre Irish Wilderness.
But, as usually happens, schemes were afoot, and at one point a hydrogen bomb plant was even proposed for the Irish, but the most serious threats came from dams and roads.
Leopold pleaded for protection for the larger Irish, writing in 1937: “I have a special affection for this area.”
The last time I was there, hints of that wild were evident. Canoeing a stretch of the Eleven Point along the new state park a couple years ago, I saw more bald eagles than canoes.
Fab Four
So why Fab Four State Park?
Because the Beatles visited. Yeah ... John, Paul, George and Ringo.
The park is the home to the former Pigman Ranch. Reed Pigman had a contract to fly the Beatles around during their 1964 U.S. tour, and he gave them a layover at his ranch where they got to act like boys again, out of the spotlight, riding horses, fishing, roughhousing and relaxing like we all do when we get around Ozark rivers.
It really doesn’t matter to me what we call the park as long we call it “public.”
As in “public” land.
As in “public” ownership.
As in ours.
As in it forever belongs to the people of Missouri.
In 2016, then-Gov. Jay Nixon acquired the Pigman Ranch site and another tract using mining settlement money instead of state tax dollars and gave it to the people of Missouri, along with a number of other parks that have either opened or will soon.
But, as happens in these times, soon after Nixon announced the park, bellyaching began, lawsuits were filed, and bills were introduced in Jefferson City by special interests who had their own plans for the property. Suffice it to say all those battles played out in the park’s — and the public’s — favor, and the state is now able to move forward with plans for a state park.
The public meeting is the first step, a chance to come out and learn about the park as well as the process that takes place before a park can open. David Kelly, state parks director, told me recently the state hopes to kick off the planning process this fall.
I don’t know what the park plan will ultimately include, but I hope it remains a wild park in honor of the region’s wilder past.
I also am convinced that once the public gets a view of Eleven Point State Park, they will, like Leopold, develop a “special affection” for it.
