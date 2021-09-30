ROARING RIVER STATE PARK — Having just returned from some trout fishing at Roaring River, I can tell you the park is ready for fall, and this year we get a little lucky, because there are five October weekends, which means five chances to get to the most popular — and for my money the best — state park in Missouri.
You never know how good fall color will be until it debuts, but here’s hoping for great color, since there’s so much going on this month at the park.
Beginning Sunday and running through Wednesday, Charlie 22 Outdoors will conduct its annual Operation Roaring River event for veterans. Based in Webb City, the group takes its name from what it calls a national pandemic — veteran suicide — and national reports that there are 22 such suicides per day.
Operation Roaring River is just one of a number of all-expenses-paid hunting, fishing and outdoor events Charlie 22 Outdoors holds around the country for veterans. It will hold another event Dec. 10-12, during the catch-and-release portion of trout season at Roaring River. You can learn more at their website, charlie22outdoors.com, or on social media.
The following weekend, Oct. 8-10, Roaring River hosts the Wonders of Wildlife National Outdoor Recreation and Conservation School, offering classes in everything from kayaking and overnight canoe trips to Dutch oven cooking and fly tying. Many of the classes are already full, but you can learn more about the annual event and watch for next year’s course catalog at wondersofwildlife.org.
On Oct. 16, the Cassville Community Foundation is conducting a 10K fundraiser on Roaring River trails.
“The race starts when the siren goes off,” Rachael Freeman, director of the foundation told me, which is at 7:30 a.m. this time of year.
The chip-timed race will start and end at the historic lodge, and will include all or part of the Devil’s Kitchen, Fire Tower and River trails, as well as connectors.
“We did this last year, and we had a really good response,” she told me. “We had runners really enjoy it.”
The event had 46 runners last year, and the foundation is hoping for a similar number this year but can accommodate up to 100 people. You can sign up through Oct. 15, and learn more at https://runsign
Cassville/RoaringRiver
TrailRunCCC. The cost is $40 per person, which supports the foundation.
“The entry fee goes to a great cause,” Freeman said. “Each year we have a grant round and we give grants to nonprofits in the Barry County area.”
Previous recipients include the Cassville Food Pantry, the Cassville School District Backpack Program, Haven of the Ozarks (a no-kill animal shelter) and the water safety program offered by the Cassville YMCA.
Last year’s overall winner, Scott Hicks, of Billings, ran the 10K in just over 58 minutes; the top female winner, Courtney Kirk, of Cassville, ran it in just over an hour and 10 minutes, so look for some competitive challengers, but Freeman said there is room for more.
“I would love for them to come out and experience everything Roaring River has to offer,” Freeman added.
Dogwood Trailblazers will hold an event at Roaring River the following weekend, on Saturday, Oct. 23.
“There will be two different 5K variations, an 8K and a 10K,” said Doris Conyers, with the walking club, which holds noncompetitive events around the region. It is part of the American Volksport Association. Walkers can begin anytime between 9 and 11:30 a.m., and must finish by 2 p.m. There is no need to register in advance.
“They just need to show up,” at the CCC Shelterhouse, Doris told me.
The last weekend, Oct. 30 and 31, should be around the peak of fall color. It marks the end of the catch-and-keep season, and should be another great weekend to visit. With features like the Devil’s Kitchen Trail, it’s also a great place to spend Halloween.
