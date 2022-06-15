Summer arrives Tuesday, meaning almost 15 hours of daylight — near 16 if you count the half-light before sunrise and after sunset.
That means it's also time for our quarterly outdoor adventure calendar, offering something every weekend through the end of summer.
There won't be much hiking on this calendar, but a lot of time on the rivers and maybe even a bit of time underground, where it remains cool.
We promise two things if you stick with us:
• We'll continue getting you down the length of America's first national river, the Buffalo in Arkansas, this year, its 50th anniversary, using nothing but three-day holiday weekends.
• We'll get you to all of Missouri's state trout parks, too. Catching trout ... that's up to you.
June 24-26
This is a good weekend to head to the Current River. On Friday night, there will be a night-sky viewing event at Alley Mill campground. It starts at 8:30 p.m. and runs for 90 minutes. There will be a rare alignment of the five innermost planets during the viewing event.
On Sunday, there a ranger-led float from Akers to Pulltite, just under 10 miles. This float will take you past and even into Cave Spring. Registration is required, and floats are limited to 20 participants who will need to provide their own watercraft and life jackets. A shuttle is provided. All floats start at 10 a.m. and will take about six hours. Preregistration is required by calling 573-858-3397.
July 1-4
On our first three-day weekend, Memorial Day, we made from Ponca to Carver on America's first national river. This, the second three-day trip on the Buffalo, means putting in at Carver on Friday night and gravel bar camping over the next three nights as you make your way to Gilbert, a distance of 36 miles. You will pass a number of dramatic bluffs painted by Thomas Hart Benton, including the Narrows, Skull Bluff and Peter Cave Bluff. Take out at Gilbert, and visit the old general store that is on the National Register of Historic Places before leaving. You can be home in time for fireworks Monday night.
July 9-10
Having just come back from a long weekend, we'll stick close to home. First up, a bison hike at Prairie State Park north of Mindenmines. It starts at 10 a.m. and takes a couple of hours. Plan on a 2-mile hike on uneven terrain. Bring water and snacks and dress for the weather. Registration for this event is required, and there is a limit of 25 participants. Call 417-843-6711 to register.
With any luck, you can be back in time for the rest of Carver Day at George Washington Carver National Monument, near Diamond. The event actually starts at 10 a.m. too, but it goes to 3 p.m. There will be guest speakers, including former superintendent William “Bill” Jackson, and music, including local jazz, blues and folk musician Lem Sheppard and the Sonic Safari African Drum and Dance Troupe from St. Louis.
July 15-17
What would summer be without a trip to Lake of the Ozarks, one of the best bass fisheries in the country?
There will be night hike from 8:45 to 9:45 p.m. Friday, July 15, at nearby Ha Ha Tonka State Park, with a hike to the spring after dark. Meet at the Spring Trailhead in the lake parking lot. For information, call 573-346-2986.
Then, from 4 to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 16, there will be a program on the history of the lake at Lake of the Ozarks State Park. Call 573-348-2694 for information.
The rest of the time is yours to fish, boat and ski.
July 23-24
How about back-to-back weekends on two of the best trails in the country?
First, hit the Katy, the longest rail-to-trail project in the country, at nearly 240 miles, from Machens, near St. Louis, to Clinton, or the Rock Island spur, about 47 miles from Windsor — also on the Katy — to Pleasant Hill, just south of Kansas City. Follow that up with ...
July 30-31
One of the best biking trails in the nation is at Joplin's backdoor, the 37-mile Razorback Greenway in Northwest Arkansas, that connects many of their top destinations, including Crystal Bridges, Shiloh Museum and the University of Arkansas. It's a paved trail, easily done in a day. Don't worry about bringing lunch because there are plenty of great places to eat all along the Razorback.
Aug. 6-7
This is the first of three trout-fishing weekends, beginning with Kids Free Fishing Day at Montauk State Park, the headwaters of the Current River. Spend Saturday fishing in the park. Then sign up for a ranger-led float on Sunday on the Current, from Pulltite to Round Spring, also about 10 miles. Registration is required, and floats are limited to 20 participants who will need to provide their own watercraft and life jackets. A shuttle is provided. All floats start at 10 a.m. and will take about six hours. Preregistration is required by calling 573-858-3397.
Aug 12-14
The second of three trout-fishing weekends gets you to Bennett Spring, near Lebanon. This is the weekend that instructor Danny Goldsmith will teach students how to construct a fly rod during two classes held from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the nature center. Participants must provide their own fly rod kit, which can be purchased online or through a local fishing shop. The program is limited to 10 people. Call 417-532-3925 to register.
Aug. 20-21
Kids Free Fishing Day at Roaring River State Park, from 6:30 a.m. to 8:15 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20. Youths ages 15 and younger have the opportunity to fish all day for free. A free lunch of hot dogs, chips and drink will be provided by the park concessionaire in the lower section of the CCC Lodge. One section of the river, from the first low-water crossing up toward the hatchery, will be specially designated for youths to fish in all day long. Adults will not be allowed to fish by themselves in this area. Some lunker trout will even be released for the youths to try to catch.
Aug. 27-28
Onondaga Cave State Park offers regular tours along electrically lighted paved walkways in Onondaga Cave, a National Natural Landmark. Or, for the more adventurous, there is a lantern tour at Cathedral Cave that lasts two hours. The cave temperature is a constant 57 degrees Fahrenheit, so dress for that. The tour is limited to the first 30 people. You can learn more about admissions, dates and times for the tours at https://mostateparks.com/page/54234/cave-tours.
Sept. 2-5
Continue down the Buffalo River, this time from Gilbert to Rush, over the three-day Labor Day weekend. You'll start at the river community of Gilbert on Friday night, and gravel bar camp, fish and swim your way downstream for 30 miles, past Buffalo Point, to take out at Rush Landing, the last stop before entering the Lower Buffalo Wilderness. Rush is an old mining town, now a ghost town, that is worth exploring when you wrap up your trip.
Sept. 8-11
OK, Sept. 8 is a Thursday, but take a couple of days off and make it a four-day weekend at Ozark National Scenic Riverways.
Start with a fly fishing clinic Sept. 8. Join rangers as they discuss fly-tying and fishing. Topics include flies and the insects they are created to emulate, casting, tactics, gear and regulations. The afternoon portion of the workshop will include personal instruction while fishing the upper Current River. There will be optional afternoon fishing at Baptist access with self-shuttle. Limited to 10 participants. The upper Current from Montauk State Park to Cedar Grove is rated a blue-ribbon trout stream by the Missouri Department of Conservation. Preregistration is required by calling 573-858-3397.
Because it is starting to cool off a bit as fall approaches, take a day trying the Current River challenge. Hike upstream along designated routes and then paddle back to your vehicle on America’s first federally protected river. Drop the canoe off at Current River State Park and then drive back to Round Spring campground at Ozark National Scenic Riverways. From Round Spring, it’s a 4-mile hike to Echo Bluff State Park and another 4 miles to Current River State Park. Once there, it’s a 4-mile float back to Round Spring by river.
Sept. 17-18
Now that it's cooling down, this is the time to return to mountain biking, and Northwest Arkansas offers some of the best, including Devil's Den State Park, south of Fayetteville. You can find out about all kinds of races and events in Northwest Arkansas at https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1ptMc6pyKBS7dU6lIBXap8MvE-OARGk-9j_7efXHeSbU/edit#gid=199513291.
Look for our autumn adventure calendar on that weekend too.
