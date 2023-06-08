Being the outdoor writer for The Joplin Globe — and a cyclist — gives me a window into Missouri and neighboring states and what’s cooking when it comes to long-distance cycling trails.
Here’s a roundup of the latest:
The hot ticket
I talked not long ago with Peter Christie, former mayor of Bella Vista, who some years ago helped me understand just what happening in Northwest Arkansas, telling that that trails had become what golf courses were for that area a generation or two ago, meaning the place where developers, businesses and homeowners want to be.
He told me that property values along trails in their area are now 10% to 15% higher than comparable properties not on the trail.
Trails help revitalize communities and, where they connect to them, downtowns. We know that cities report increases in sales tax revenue after a trail opens — 19% in one case.
Katy wins again
Missouri’s Katy Trail State Park was recently named the 13th-best state park in the United States, according to the website TravelAwaits. The park was featured in its list of “15 Best State Parks To Visit in the U.S.” which was part of its annual “Best Of Travel Awards,” according to the Missouri Bicycle and Pedestrian Federation.
It held its own with a number of heavy hitters on the list, including: Baxter State Park in Maine, Custer State Park in South Dakota, and Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park in Arizona. Pretty good competition.
Great work on Frisco
The Joplin Trails Coalition, with help from about 50 volunteers with Keller Williams Realty Elevate, did a great job on the Frisco recently, expanding a parking lot, adding a bridge, making improvements in Webb City, and more.
I’ve said before it may be the best-smelling trail in the country when honeysuckle is in bloom. Coneflower and spiderwort are blooming now.
Ruby Jack Jamboree
The Joplin Trails Coalition is planning its Ruby Jack Jamboree from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Oronogo City Park, 188 N. Bryan Road, just behind Oronogo City Hall and only a few hundred yards from the Ruby Jack Trail.
This year, events will include a 5K run that will start at the Grant Street trailhead at 10 a.m. Bikes and walkers can start at that time. Because runners will head west, the group recommends that others head east. JTC also has hired three bands to perform. Refreshments will be available at the park. There also will be opportunities to sign up or renew JTC memberships. This is a great opportunity to support their goals, one of which is connecting the Frisco and the Ruby Jack.
For information about events, work days and more, go to joplintrailscoalition.org/contribute.
Lack of litter
I have to hand it to the folks in Northwest Arkansas — it’s not just that they built the Razorback Greenway, but that they’ve also done a magnificent job policing it.
I was back down there again riding over the Memorial Day weekend, and two things jumped out: the size of the crowd and the lack of litter.
You would think the size of the former would make the latter a problem. Not so. The size of the crowd reflects how their community feels about its trail, which explains why it was so clean.
City crews do much of the mowing and maintenance to their respective sections of the 40-mile Razorback, but it’s obvious trash isn’t being discarded in the first place.
Josh Stacey, recreation services manager with the Bentonville Parks and Recreation Department, recently told the local paper that people who use the greenway want its appearance kept up.
Rock Island setbacks
States and communities that support trails are winning, those that don’t are pedaling with a flat tire.
The latest funding to fall victim to political shortsightedness during the recent legislative session was the elimination of a $2.7 million American Rescue Plan Act 2021 Tourism Grant received by the Missouri Department of Economic Development and designated for the Rock Island Trail. A year earlier, lawmakers also cut nearly $70 million in funding the governor proposed for the 144-mile trail. Communities are going forward on their own with their sections, but that grant would have connected several of these towns.
Trail momentum 1
According to Brent Hugh, executive director of the Missouri Bicycle and Pedestrian Federation, there’s still plenty of good news.
“Opposition from a few wealthy, powerful individuals is unfortunate, but having little long-term affect on Rock Island Trail plans and development,” Hugh wrote. “The good news is, the Rock Island Trail corridor is still owned by State Parks and that will not be changing any time soon.
“ ... despite the trouble these individuals and organizations can cause, it is worth remembering that:
“The Rock Island corridor has, after an extensive and open public process, already been accepted as part of the Missouri State Parks system. In public meetings and calls for public feedback leading up to State Parks acceptance of the Rock Island corridor, greater than 95% of public responses supported the new State Park.
“Missouri State Parks now owns the corridor and there is no way open for trail opponents to reverse that decision.”
Trail momentum 2
Despite occasional setbacks, cities, counties and states have seen what multiuse trails mean economically and for quality of life. There is no going back. Cyclists and walkers love them too, and that’s most of us.
Some years ago, Cherokee County commissioners passed an ordinance requiring a surety bond of $10,000 per mile when the Ruby Jack was proposed, and a local landowners’ group fought the plan. That’s why the trail that could have gone another 12 or so miles to Columbus, Kansas, ends at the state line.
Now, contrast that blunder with the number of landowners along trails today who build their own accesses from their private property to these public trails. You find them all up and down the Frisco and Ruby Jack and I’ve seen them along the Flint Hills Trail, too.
Flint Hills Trail State Park
Speaking of Flint Hills Trail State Park, work is progressing on the longest cycling trail in Kansas and the eighth-longest rail-trail in the United States.
Kansas last year received a $24.8 million federal grant that will be used to finish the trail, and when done it will stretch 117 miles from Osawatomie to Herington.
Razorback again
Finally, last week, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland announced the designation of nine new national recreation trails in nine states, one of which was the Razorback Greenway.
This will bring more attention and more traffic to the Razorback, which has helped turn Northwest Arkansas into one of the country’s top biking destinations.
Happy cycling!
