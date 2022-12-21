I took the 60s for a test drive.
Not the 1960s, mind you ... my 60s.
I crossed over earlier this year, and for my test drive I returned to an old favorite, the Grand Canyon, a place that at its heart is all about time, and age, and change.
I wanted to see how the old bones would do. More than that, 60 is not too old to learn about yourself, and the Grand Canyon, where I have been hiking since my 40s, is both a benevolent and merciless teacher.
Carl Sandburg wrote that “each man sees himself in the Grand Canyon,” and I discovered on previous hikes that he was right. I’ll spare you the details, except to say that each trip through the many layers of rock and history eroded away some layers of me and laid bare a truth, some good but one that was ugly.
I wondered what this hike might expose.
Suffice it to say the old bones held, but this time, epiphany came from the three people who joined me in my head on the journey.
One of those people I’ve never met.
The second was a stranger I talked to all of 10 minutes.
The third was a big part of my life, the man who took me to the Grand Canyon for the first time nearly a half-century ago.
The first person
The first — the one I have never met but only read about — is Dale “Greybeard” Sanders, a resident of Tennessee.
Seems the 87-year-old set a record in 2022 for being the oldest man to complete a source-to-sea canoe trip of the Mississippi River, from Lake Itasca in Minnesota to the Gulf of Mexico, a total of 2,350 miles.
“This time,” he was quoted as saying, “it was really a lot harder.”
This time?
Yeah. He’d done it before. In 2015, he completed the trip in 80 days, when he was 80. His age also earned him a record then, but it was broken a few years later by an 81-year-old man.
Sanders also hiked the entire 2,190-mile Appalachian Trail in 2017, setting the record at age 82.
He’s also done the Missouri River 340 in his 80s, as well as a rim-to-rim-to-rim hike in the Grand Canyon, and a number of other long hikes.
He lost his Appalachian Trail record, but he is, according to accounts I’ve read, eager to reclaim it.
“God willing and the creeks don’t rise, when I turn 90 I’ll try it again,” he said.
Lesson No. 1: Some numbers are just numbers.
The second person
The second person was a hiker I met at the bottom of the Grand Canyon on this last trip. He’s the one I chatted with for all of 10 minutes.
He was in the middle of three weeks hiking in the canyon and was at Phantom Ranch for a resupply. During our brief chat he told me that he was a former Colorado River guide who is now 73 years old.
What struck me wasn’t his age or familiarity with the canyon, but how lean he was. In fact, nearly every person I saw hiking the Canyon was lean.
Lesson No. 2: Some numbers aren’t just numbers, particularly if they are on the scale. (If I am going to keep returning, it looks like the 2023 New Year’s resolution will have to include more salads, fewer chocolate chip cookies.)
The third person
The third was my dad, who hauled his family to the Grand Canyon in a station wagon towing a pop-up trailer in the early 1970s, with stops along the way at Great Sand Dunes, Mesa Verde and the Four Corners.
Dad worked hard his entire life, and with six kids often didn’t have the money and time to chase dream vacations.
That is, until he retired in his early 60s, launching into adventures over the next 20 years in between two battles with cancer.
In retirement, he and Mom traveled to Europe, Costa Rica and Hawaii, where we have pictures of him diving in the surf, even though the rest of the tour group was content to observe from the beach.
One of my favorite photos is one my brother took of Dad and Mom laughing together during a hike in Glacier National Park in Montana a couple years before he passed. Dad also kept fly-fishing right up to the end, even using his walker to provide stability in the slick mountain streams of Colorado.
So what truth was revealed this year in the Grand Canyon?
The 60s aren’t the end of the road.
They’re just the beginning.
Merry Christmas!
