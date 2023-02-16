Editor’s Note: This is a continuation of last week’s column talking with David Kelly, director of Missouri State Parks.
After talking Roaring River (where he’ll be on opening day, March 1), David Kelly gave me an update on all that is happening with Missouri’s newest state parks.
First up, Shepherd of the Hills State Park.
Initially called Ozark Mountain State Park, it contains more than 1,000 acres in Branson, protecting cool features known as knobs. It and the adjacent Ruth and Paul Henning Conservation Area, of more than 1,500 acres, will have connecting trails and offer an option for Branson visitors, who, like me, prefer to mix in morning hiking and green space with their country music, buffets and roller coaster excitement.
Money has been requested for improvements at the park needed to accommodate visitors. Kelly said don’t expect it to open this year but, if all goes well, perhaps in the fall of 2024.
Shepherd of the Hills will be primarily a day-use and trails park.
Rock Island
I also got to talk to Kelly about what’s next for the Rock Island, 144 miles of a former railroad that the state has acquired to turn into a trail, like the Katy. This will be on the south side of the Missouri River and intersect with the Katy at Windsor in the west, as well as somewhere on the eastern side of the state.
Kelly has a unique connection with the state’s rail-to-trail parks.
On April 28, 1990, he drove Ted and Pat Jones down the trail for the ribbon-cutting that opened the first section of the Katy near Rocheport. The couple had donated $200,000 that was used to acquire the railroad right of way and later donated $2 million for trail construction.
It was a Monday morning when I talked to Kelly, and he told me he had just spent part of a warm February weekend hiking on the Katy Trail, accompanied by four bald eagles, nearly 33 years after that ribbon-cutting.
In 2022, Gov. Mike Parson asked for $70 million to complete work on nearly half the trail, but that was shot down by lawmakers.
Regrettably, he didn’t try again.
Yet, Kelly told me, the Rock Island is going forward, just at a slower pace and in bits and pieces. Currently, he said, the state is working with communities such as Eldon, Belle and Owensville along the trail as they develop their short sections to serve their residents. The Katy followed a similar process.
“We’re using that template on the Rock Island,” he said.
The state also has requested authorization to spend $2.7 million it received in a grant for up to 30 miles of trail, prioritizing sections between Belle and Owensville, and between Eldon and Versailles.
Part of the focus right now is also working with landowners and providing and maintaining fencing.
“We are required by statute to provide fencing on the Rock Island,” Kelly told me.
Kelly, who is from that area, said he has seen the economic impact of the Katy and knows what that trails mean economically for communities along them, and what it will mean for communities on the old Rock Island.
Don’t expect this to happen overnight. Long trails can take decades to come together, but the process is underway.
Eleven Point
You can expect initial activity at Eleven Point State Park in Oregon County this year, but it will be awhile before it formally opens.
Like Shepherd of the Hills, it was a gift to the people of Missouri announced by Gov. Jay Nixon just before he left office in 2016.
But it got tied up in years-long lawsuit for a while, but all of that finally ended in the park’s and the public’s favor last year, meaning the state can now go forward with plans for the nearly 4,200 acres.
Nixon’s announcement and the victory in the courts were just the latest in a series of efforts going back nearly a century that have, step by step, provided layers of protection for the Eleven Point River and the surrounding region.
In the 1930s, with the authorization of the Mark Twain National Forest, the federal government began acquiring land in the region that had been devastated by logging. In the 1950s, when the Ozarks was put front and center as a candidate for the nation’s first federal river park, the Eleven Point, Current and Jacks Fork were identified as the leading candidates for what was originally proposed as a national monument. The latter two were ultimately protected as Ozark National Scenic Riverways, but the Eleven Point and part of the lower Current were removed from that plan.
In 1968, Congress passed the National Wild and Scenic Rivers Act, the first federal legislation of its kind to protect the best of the free-flowing rivers that remained in the country. The Eleven Point was one of those inaugural rivers. Float the river even once and you’ll get it.
In 1984, more than 16,000 acres along the Eleven Point were protected as Missouri’s largest official wilderness area and formally designated as the Irish Wilderness.
A few years later, conservationist Leo Drey got wind of a threat to the upper Eleven Point. About 20 miles upriver from the state park, Greer Spring puts out more than 200 million gallons of water every day and is one of the Ozarks’ largest springs. It provides nearly two-thirds of the Eleven Point’s water in its upper reaches and nearly half of the water just upstream of the new state park. In short, it is the river. In 1987 — nearly two decades after passage of the National Wild and Scenic Rivers Act — the spring still remained in private hands. August Busch, of Anheuser-Busch, having found the water from the spring “particularly tasty,” according to reports, proposed buying that spring in order to bottle and sell its water — in effect privatizing and exporting the water of one the nation’s inaugural and Missouri’s only wild and scenic river.
Drey stepped in. “When I heard about that, I put up quite a fuss and got some stuff in the St. Louis press about it,” Drey later recalled in an interview. “There was enough of a fuss that Busch dropped his option, and I was able to acquire the property, which I subsequently turned over (the spring and 7,000 acres) to the U.S. Forest Service in a bargain sale as a key attraction of Eleven Point Wild and Scenic River.”
Eleven Point State Park helps provide permanent protection and public ownership for one of our best rivers and regions. Because it is near other large tracts of public property, the park augments the region’s already protected habitat, including nearly six miles of river frontage. Restoration of forests and fields will improve water quality along the lower river and help protect 7 square miles of the recharge basins for large springs that feed that part of the river.
‘Losing the Ozarks’
Kelly told me the state hopes to hold a meeting this spring, inviting the public to come out and learn about the park and also the process that takes place before a park can open, and they could possibly have guided tours. They hope to kick off the planning process this fall.
All parks have what are called conceptual development plans that guide them going forward, and part of that process involves getting public comment and holding public meetings.
During those meetings for Shepherd of the Hills and Bryant Creek state parks — the latter opened last fall — a theme emerged that was summed up in one comment: “We are losing the Ozarks.”
The sense was that much has already been lost, much of what survives remains at risk, and we need to do more as a state to preserve the best of our Ozark rivers and mountains amid development and growth.
“There are enough subdivisions, outlet malls, parking lots and streets. Pretty soon, there will be no open land for people to enjoy,” wrote one person regarding Ozark Mountain State Park.
“Over the years, I’ve seen too many areas to be developed and logged,” was one comment from a Bryant Creek supporter. “The areas left must be preserved for our kids and grandkids.”
“I am seeing increased development throughout Missouri, threatening the survival of these environments. I view the acquisition of Missouri’s three new state parks as an important step in conservation. We must continue to protect these parks,” was another comment.
You get the picture.
When I floated this stretch of river along the park, I saw more bald eagles than canoes.
I am convinced that once the public gets a view of Eleven Point State Park, they’ll recognize it as one of the jewels and soon it will rival even our best state parks.
When completed, and when open, these parks will rival the best of what we have now and future generations will be grateful for the foresight and the fight it took to make them all happen.
Good things are happening with Missouri state parks right now.
