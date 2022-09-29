I promised you tales of the Buffalo this year, the 50th anniversary of it becoming the country’s first national river.
Earlier this year, we visited with one of the survivors involved in that conservation fight a half-century ago. Later we searched for the Benton bluffs, those Buffalo River bluffs painted by Thomas Hart Benton.
This is another tale.
But this story is not a celebration of all that made it America’s first national river.
This is a tale of frustration, and fear for its future. It is a tale of a river trying to be two incompatible things. It is a tale with a dirty word that I’ll spare you for now.
A little history first. During a public hearing in the 1960s to determine the fate of the Buffalo, one of the nation’s most experienced wilderness canoeists described the isolation he experienced along the Arkansas river: “In 130 miles of its length from Ponca to the White River, there are no towns along its banks. In this whole distance there are very few cabins. If compared with Canadian and Alaskan rivers, such as the Peace, Mackenzie and Churchill, and even the Yukon, there are fewer cabins and less people.”
Former Arkansas Gov. Orval Faubus, who helped protect the river from dams and create the national park, noted that once the timber boom ended in the Ozarks, many families left. The result, according to Faubus: “Some sections of the beautiful valley became almost as deserted, lonely, undisturbed and quiet as they once had been when the first settlers began to move into the region.”
After World War II, he said of the Buffalo, “The river had been almost the private wilderness preserve of a few who had discovered it and loved its isolated, lonely beauty.”
On a multi-day float this summer, camping our way downriver on gravel bars, I found traces of that.
Bald eagles made appearances every day. We saw elk. There are still no towns or cabins along its banks. The bluffs, the water quality, the wildlife ... it endures.
That dirty word
Then I hit Baker Ford.
David Peterson, president of the Ozark Society, called the 10 miles downstream from the Baker Ford access to the access at Gilbert the “worst experience” on the river.
That doesn’t hint at the madness I saw: A flood of canoes and kayaks and busloads of people poured into the river, accompanied by a blaring blowout of river radios. For several hours we couldn’t escape the radios, some in the canoes, others on the gravel bars.
What I experienced was rush hour on a river, and for that day at least, none of Faubus’ “deserted, lonely, undisturbed and quiet” river could be found, and certainly no “isolated, lonely beauty.”
Peterson told me that one survey at the U.S. Highway 65 bridge recorded 1,200 boats in a day. Figuring the floating period at about 10 hours, say 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., that’s 120 boats an hour, or two per minute. He also told me that 10-mile stretch gets half the river’s annual traffic, or to use his word, “congestion.”
“It’s just overwhelming,” Peterson told me. I concurred.
Then he mentioned that dirty word.
“I favor a permit system,” he said, adding that the Ozark Society supports investigating that as an option. “We know that kind of stuff works.”
On this, the 50th anniversary of the Buffalo National River, I wondered: Is that the future of our best rivers?
Other rivers have permit systems; paddlers have gotten used to them, even prefer them, as it can improve their river experience. But permits are problematic for a lot of reasons, the biggest being that sometimes you can’t get them. Part of the appeal of Ozark rivers is the freedom they offer.
Rainfall on the upper river ... go.
A few days of cool autumn weather to float the lower wilderness ... go.
Last-minute time off ... go.
Go. Go. Go. Unless, of course, you can’t get a permit.
Skeptical of permits as I am, I can’t disagree with Peterson’s analysis that the Buffalo’s 1.5 million visitors annually are “straining the balance between conservation and recreation,” and that it’s only going to get worse.
Population in the Ozarks will grow dramatically (Northwest Arkansas projects 1 million people by 2045; the Springfield, Missouri, metro area could be three-quarters of that) and you can imagine what that means for a river that was getting just a fraction of that traffic when it was protected a half-century ago.
To be fair, congestion has been a problem at selected accesses for at least as long as I have been going to the Buffalo, which is for nearly 40 of those 50 years, but I think his warning is prescient.
Peterson was interviewed for the recent 50th anniversary documentary, “First River,” (https://www.firstriver.net/) and said: “There are lots of potential problems. I think overcrowding and overuse is a primary one, especially in the future. The signposts are pretty obvious.”
And one of those signposts says “Baker Ford.”
Park Plan
Cassie Branstetter, public information officer at Buffalo National River, also spoke with me about some of this.
As for the middle section of the Buffalo and why it gets so much traffic, she noted: “It is the section of the river that has the most consistent water level,” meaning it doesn’t get as low as other parts of the river, or flood quite so quickly.
I think it’s also the easiest section to float, not requiring the same level of skill as the faster, tighter upper section, or the commitment needed for a multi-day float if you hit the lower wilderness.
It is also the most cluttered with accesses — four in less than 10 miles, at Baker Ford, Tyler Bend, Highway 65 and Gilbert. The river there gets so jammed with traffic that I have heard tales of food trucks sometimes pulling up on the gravel bar at Highway 65.
Branstetter said the park is launching its Comprehensive River Access and Management Plan, a science-based look at some of the river’s challenges and options. It starts by assessing numbers and patterns, such as where floaters are going, what time of day, time of week and time of year, other use patterns, river accesses and more.
Call it the fact-gathering phase. Steps after that include identifying issues created by those river-use patterns, suggesting solutions, gathering public comment, and devising and implementing a river management plan. The plan will guide river management for decades.
Asked about permits, she said: “At this point, nothing is off the table.”
But neither are they definite. She emphasized that data will drive solutions.
I say, ratchet back the number of businesses allowed to rent canoes up and down the length of the river, as well as the number of canoes they can put in. There are a dozen such businesses now, and the way to control the paddling pandamonium is to curtail the biggest source of canoes on the river. If you are ferrying a busload of paddlers with waterproof boom boxes to the river, you’ve failed the river.
I also say close some of the omnipresent river accesses. There are 14 access points in the upper 70 miles from Ponca to Gilbert, or one ever five miles; there are 20 authorized accesses betweeen Boxley and the White River, in 131 miles. That’s one access every 6 or so miles.
The solution is simple ... yet the decision is hard.
You can’t have both
“A wild river is worth keeping wild,” Aldo Leopold once wrote.
That’s where I start.
We can have a wild river in the Ozarks.
Or we can a wild ruckus in the Ozarks.
We can’t have both.
As I looked through a recent slate of promotional photos for America’s first national river, I noticed two things. One showed no paddlers and emphasized that lonely, undisturbed, isolated quality; the other just the opposite. It’s a river of crowds and chaos.
That’s what I mean when I say the Buffalo is trying to be two incompatible things.
I know the one I want, the one that was the goal of those who fought to protect it a half-century ago, and the one the National Park Service is charged with protecting.
Or ... if we are going to sacrifice at least the middle Buffalo, from Baker Ford to Gilbert, to bacchanalia, then as a trade off close downstream accesses at Maumee, Spring Creek and Rush on the lower half of the river, all downstream from Gilbert. Doing that creates a nearly 60-mile stretch of river interrupted only by the Highway 14 access and nearby Buffalo Point campground, and demands paddlers commit to being on the river for several days, or a week.
I know I am in the minority, because, as Peterson says, “The average Buffalo River trip is four miles.” Mine is 40.
What’s more, with the growth coming to the Ozarks the pressure to open more accesses and accommodate more four-hour floats will grow.
Peterson doesn’t think there is any will to close down legal river accesses, although the Ozark Society does favor closing any and all illegal accesses.
“Those areas have been expanding,” he added.
One virtue of the Buffalo is that you can still paddle the river and, in 130 miles from Ponca to the White River, you still won’t find towns, or cabins.
“You don’t see a human dwelling,” Peterson said.
Will it stay that way? He hopes so, and keeping someone from erecting a multi-story megamansion on a mountaintop that is outside park boundaries but that can be seen up and down the river for miles is another challenge.
Fifty years later, the fight to save the Buffalo goes on, but it is a different fight. It is a fight to save the river from ourselves.
In one way, Branstetter told me, “It’s not a bad problem to have ... to be loved so much. (But) If we love it, we want to make sure our kids love it, too.”
That seems like a great place to start conversations about the Buffalo for the next 50 years.
