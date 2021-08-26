Missing from the Ozarks today is one of our "flagship" trees.
I've been writing a bit lately about Missouri turning 200, since we just marked our bicentennial, telling you where you can go to catch a glimpse — through rose-colored glasses, of course — of the state as it once looked. And I'll continue to do so.
But take the glasses off and you can see that even our best remnants of original Missouri are but a faint echo of what was.
Among the most notable of losses across southern Missouri and northern Arkansas: the Ozark chinquapin. Like its relative, the eastern American chestnut, these trees were devastated by chestnut blight, but because their wood doesn't rot quickly anyone who has wandered Ozark forests has probably seen the bones of these old Ozark chinquapin still on the ground.
There will be a program on the Ozark chinquapin from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, at the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin's Wildcat Park. If you want to go to this classroom-style presentation to learn more about the tree and what you can do to help save it, call 417-629-3434.
Ozark chinquapin may have comprised 1% of the trees in the Ozarks before the blight, comparable to white ash today, said Fred Paillet, who is retired from the University of Arkansas and is also a member of the Ozark Chinquapin Foundation. But don't let the figure fool you. In areas where they were concentrated, they would have been a dominant canopy tree, 2 to 3 feet in diameter and up to 60 to 70 feet tall.
"They like a very specific type of habitat," Leslie Bost, also with the Foundation, told me not long ago. The trees favored drier, south-facing upper slopes and ridge tops throughout the Ozarks.
Steve Chrychel, an interpreter at Hobbs State Park and Conservation Area in Northwest Arkansas, is one of those working to restore it. He believes the Ozark chinquapin is one reason why wildlife was abundant in the Ozarks 200 years ago. It was Chrychel who characterized them as one of the Ozarks' "flagship" trees.
He looked to the journal of Henry Rowe Schoolcraft, who explored the Missouri and Arkansas Ozarks for three months in the winter of 1818-1819 and frequently noted the abundance of wildlife, including deer, turkey and bear.
Schoolcraft has lots of passages such as this from Nov. 19, 1818, along the North Fork River near the state line: "We have frequently driven the deer from its cover; and the wild turkey, duck and grey squirrel have been almost constantly in sight."
He wrote of camping along the Current River, with wolves howling a couple of hundred yards away, but he said the deer were so abundant, "we had little apprehension for our safety."
On Christmas Day, they killed 14 turkeys in a matter of two hours.
"He was totally amazed at the amount of wildlife," Chrychel told me, making the case that was due in the part to the Ozark chinquapin.
"It produced a lot of nuts, more so than oaks produce acorns today," he said. And those nuts were richer in fats, proteins and carbohydrates than other food sources, making them great for wildlife, including bears. Ozark chinquapin nuts have 380% more fat than an acorn.
"That's why we had so many bears," said Hobbs. Indeed, Arkansas was once known as the "black bear state."
"Where did she get her fat?" Chrychel asked of the sows. "She got it from eating Ozark chinquapin."
Unlike oak and hickory, which bloom early enough in the spring that they are sometimes hit by a killing freeze, Ozark chinquapin bloom in late June, and so were a reliable food source.
The nuts were also an important food source for Native Americans and pioneers, who also prized the rot-resistant wood for lumber and fence posts.
Ozark chinquapin foliage would also have been a food source for insects, pollinators and more, said Jeff Cantrell, with the Missouri Department of Conservation. Also a member of the Ozark Chinquapin Society, he will put on next month's program.
So what happened to them?
Chestnut blight, a fungus from Asia, reached these shores in the middle of the 20th century and decimated the species, wiping them out by the billions. Experts say it arrived in the Ozarks perhaps as early as the late 1940s, and did much of its damage in the next two decades. Paillet said his studies in Northwest Arkansas show the blight hitting in 1957.
"I think they literally dropped dead in their tracks," Paillet said of the trees.
According to the Ozark Chinquapin Society: "Within a decade, the Ozark hills were littered with the dead, rot-resistant carcasses of Ozark chinquapin trees that reached up to 65 feet high. Today, the chinquapin survives mostly as root suckers that re-sprout after the above-ground portion of the tree is killed, and therefore very few seeds are produced to re-populate the species. There are still rare large trees throughout the range that have not succumbed to the blight."
Nearly 15 years ago, the Ozark Chinquapin Society was founded by Leslie's father, Steve Bost, with multiple goals in mind: Find surviving blight-resistant Ozark chinquapin in the region, build a seed base and establish trees plots to protect the seed source — including at places such as Hobbs State Park and Conservation Area east of Rogers — and work to restore it throughout part of their former range. Chrychel said they have begun restoring Ozark chinquapin to ideal habitat at Hobbs.
