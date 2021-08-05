It would have been something to witness, Missouri at its birth.
Those who saw the state 200 years ago — Missouri joined the union Aug. 10, 1821 — left behind descriptions that continue to astonish later generations.
William Clark saw it. "The country in this place is beautiful," he wrote on June 17, 1804, near modern-day Waverly, as he pushed up the Missouri River with the rest of the Corps of Discovery. "The country about abounds in bear, deer and elk."
As well as "numerous ticks" and, he wrote, "musquetors" and "knats."
That much, at least, hasn't changed.
A few weeks later, on July 4, 1804, he wrote: "So magnificent a senerey in a country thus far removed from the sivilized world to be enjoyed by nothing but the buffalo, elk, deer and bear."
They explorers had just seen their first buffalo near modern-day Kansas City, and what Clark described as "a great number of parrot queets," referring to the Carolina parakeet, now extinct.
Henry Rowe Schoolcraft saw Missouri about the time of its birth, too, traversing the Ozarks in 1818-1819. The journal he kept over the next three months also describes a region rich in wildlife, including elk and wolves. Those would have been eastern elk, also now extinct, and red wolves, gone from Missouri for nearly 70 years and nearly extinct in the wild.
Making camp just a few miles from the Current River, Schoolcraft and a companion were serenaded one night by wolves howling only 200 yards away, but he noted they had no reason to be apprehensive because deer were so abundant. A day after reaching the Current, he wrote, “Of wild turkey, ducks and squirrels, we ... kill aplenty.”
It was also a region rich in ancient forests and oak savannas, a country of “lofty” pine he wrote of the Current. There were few lakes, but mile after mile of unspoiled rivers. He and a companion followed the North Fork — he called it the Limestone River — and wrote of the purity of its water.
“It is so clear, white and transparent that the stones and pebbles in its bottom, at a depth of 8 or 10 feet, are reflected through it with the most perfect accuracy as to color, size and position, and at the same time appear as if within 2 or 3 feet of the surface of the water,” he writes. He wrote similar descriptions of other Ozark rivers.
Schoolcraft pushed as far west as the James River, near modern-day Springfield: "Along its banks are found extensive bodies of the choicest land,” he wrote, a country where trees “attain an almost incredible size." A mile or two from the river, he found himself surrounded by prairies with grasses tall enough to hide a man on horseback, a region with elk and deer abundant and occasional herds of bison.
Another witness to that time was Joseph Brown, a surveyor who scoped out much of Western Missouri. According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, Brown characterized the state's western border as 5 to 6 miles of timber near present day Kansas City, with the rest being tallgrass prairie, except for narrow bands of trees along creeks and rivers, and it continued that way to Shoal Creek near modern-day Joplin.
There are two ways to get a glimpse of Missouri as it was 200 years ago.
One is to read these journals, such as those of the Lewis and Clark expedition, and Schoolcraft and others.
The other is to search out those surviving corners of the state and visit them.
Because of inaccessibility or maybe because an early settler appreciated their beauty, bits and pieces — remnants, really — of those original landscapes survive.
The Department of Natural Resources has identified and preserved a number of them, managing them as part of state parks and historic sites.
The Department of Conservation oversees a database of Missouri Natural Areas — nearly 200 of them — that likewise offer glimpses into a Missouri that once was.
“They are the best remaining examples of Missouri’s original natural communities,” Mike Leahy, natural area coordinator for the Missouri Department of Conservation, once told me.
Places like the 120 acres of old-growth forest that exist inside Roaring River State Park, if you know where to look.
And Regal Prairie, inside Prairie State Park. Once there were 15 million acres of prairie in Missouri; today there are fewer than 51,000. Regal Prairie is among the best of what's left.
More than 1.3 million people visit Ozark National Scenic Riverways each year, but few know that along the Current River survives one of the few places left anywhere in the state where you can see old-growth shortleaf pine, an area that was only lightly logged and then incorporated into one of Missouri's first state parks a century ago. Or that along that river there's an area of white oaks that are 400 years old.
Leahy recently told me that Greer Spring is the newest addition to the state's natural areas.
That database can be found at https://mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places/natural-areas.
This year — Missouri's bicentennial — we'll tell you about those remnants on the Globe's Outdoor Page, in a feature called Missouri at 200.
Come along!
