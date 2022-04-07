I vowed to tell you tales of the Buffalo this year, it being the 50th anniversary of the country’s first national river.
Many of those tales will celebrate the Ozarks’ best river, but not this one. This is a darker tale.
It begins 30 years ago, when I did my first interview with a climate scientist who was one of the first to model what climate change could mean for the Ozarks. I remember precisely what he told me: Whatever weather we get now we will get in spades, as he forecast a swing to more extremes, including more extreme flooding.
My tale continues down the James River, during a rainy float that ended for me at the old “Y” bridge near Galena, which has one of the oldest river gauge monitoring stations in the Ozarks, going back to 1922. For the first 85 of those years, the river topped 30 feet only once — in 1993, when it hit 33.46 feet. Since 2008, however, the river has topped 30 feet four times. In fact, the three worst floods on the lower James, and four of the five worst floods in the past century, have all been in the past 15 years. In 2008 and again in 2017, the river rose to nearly 36 feet each time.
Other Ozark rivers tell the same story: Old records are being blown away, similar to what happened to baseball during the era of performing-enhancing drugs. Climate change is jacking up our weather as if it’s on steroids.
Our tale continues down another favorite, Missouri’s Eleven Point, where, according to records that go back a century, high water at the Bardley gauge never got above 21 feet in nearly all that time ... until 2017, when it topped 28 feet. The following summer, when I floated the lower Eleven Point, chasing smallmouth bass, the devastation was obvious. This spring, the U.S. Forest Service announced it was drafting a new Comprehensive River Management Plan for the Eleven Point National Wild and Scenic River, and one of threats it identified was climate change, including the following impacts: more heavy rain event days, more frequent and greater magnitude flood events, more days with extreme heat, fewer cold days and shorter winters.
What climate change and more severe flooding means for Ozark rivers — for sediment loads, for streambed channelization, for water quality and water temperature, for riparian plant and animal communities — is a tale still unfolding, but it will change our rivers.
Now no place has played a bigger role in my passion for canoeing and fishing Ozark rivers than the Buffalo, in Arkansas, and this milestone year is a good time to tell you about a 2018 study that looked at the impact of climate change on smallmouth bass.
‘On the last day’
Chris Middaugh, now of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, and Daniel Magoulick, of the University of Arkansas, were its authors. Middaugh was a grad student at the time working under Magoulick.
“I grew up fishing Crooked Creek with my dad and my brothers,” he told me, referring to the famous Arkansas smallmouth stream just north of the Buffalo. “If I was going to go out and fish on the last day of my life, it’d be for smallmouth bass. ... I love these rivers. I love smallmouth bass.”
He also told me that he is not a climate scientist but a biologist who spends much of this time in the field.
“Things are changing. It’s more obvious in the field,” he told me. “Our rivers are different than they used to be. Climate change is something going on right now.”
Before I tell you what they learned, it’s important to understand a few truths about smallmouth bass:
“We are at the southern extent of their range,” he told me, referring to their presence in the Ozarks and the Ouachita mountains in Arkansas.
Also, smallmouth bass are an apex predator in Ozark rivers, meaning that because they are at the top of the food chain, they “rule the roost,” and the decline or disappearance of smallmouth would lead to dramatic changes in the natural community, as happened at Yellowstone when the wolf was removed. Without an apex predator, all kinds of unhealthy shifts occur in the natural community as it swings out of balance because there is no top-down pressure. He didn’t think it would be anything that dramatic because, unlike the wolf, for which there was no replacement, other black bass species — largemouth and spotted — would assume the apex predator role.
‘Our simulations’
The two scientists started with the premise that water temperature and river discharge during spawning and rearing in late spring affect reproduction success.
“Our simulations suggest that increases in springtime (water) temperature and reductions in river discharge during the spawning period could increase recruitment, resulting in increases in adult abundance (8% higher).”
But there’s a however.
“However, when increased flooding and drought probabilities are considered, our model indicates the Buffalo National River could experience large reductions in adult smallmouth bass abundance (≥50% decline) and increased probability of extinction compared to present levels.”
The two also concluded: “Simulations showed that harvest reduction could be a viable strategy to reduce the negative effects of climate change, but that even with complete closure of harvest, smallmouth bass population levels would still be well below present abundance (46% lower than present). Efforts to reduce flooding and drought effects related to climate change in the Buffalo National River could help offset the predicted reduction in the smallmouth bass population.”
According to the authors, flooding affects smallmouth bass in several ways, including nest destruction and fry displacement.
“Timing of flooding can be important as the size of the fry can determine the response to the flood event. Though chances of flooding could increase due to climate change, in some regions, climate change is also expected to result in an overall reduction in precipitation which could lead to lower mean discharge levels. Recruitment of fish in many stream systems can be positively affected by low discharge levels during the spawning and rearing period which often enhances year-class strength. Water temperature will also be affected by climate change and can influence growth and survival of stream fishes. Changes in stream temperature could also lead to range restrictions or expansions. Because of the many potential effects of climate change on stream systems, it can be difficult to anticipate how stream fishes will be affected.”
Final takeways
• First, and this is my takeaway: Because the Buffalo is a national river, it does not suffer the same level of abuse and mismanagement as other rivers, and more of its watershed and riparian corridor are protected, mitigating to some extent the impact of climate change. Unprotected Ozark rivers with poor land use practices will be hit harder and earlier.
• Second: Middaugh said smallmouth bass are “very hardy” and “very adaptable,” and they have evolved in a part of the world that experiences flooding and droughts. It’s not uncommon to see “missing-year” classes of smallmouth bass because a flood hit at just the right time. “They lay thousands of eggs and they can quickly repopulate if they have missing-year classes,” he told me. But he also said the takeaway is that swings to extremes, with more flooding and possibly more drought, will put more strain on a species that is already at the limits of its range.
• Third: Genetics. There are different strains of smallmouth bass in the Ozarks, like the Neosho strain, found in the Elk River, and the Ouachita strain, found in the Ouachita Mountains. Scientists have been studying these different strains lately, hoping to learn about adaptability while also working to protect genetic integrity.
The hardiness of the fish, and what scientists are learning about it, prompted Middaugh to say his is not a “doom-and-gloom” scenario, and he is not expecting 50 years from now to see them on the edge of extinction.
But he added: “It is important to start considering these things now because of the importance of smallmouth ecologically.”
Which leads me to my final takeaway: This year, the 50th anniversary of Buffalo National River, it’s worth asking: Are we going to be able to leave our children and grandchildren the river that was left to us?
