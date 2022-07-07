Gas prices being what they are, some people may elect to stay closer to home this summer.
That's no reason not to get outdoors.
Two programs are coming up in the next few weeks at the Shoal Creek Conservation Education worth checking out, and there will be others in the region.
A canoe and kayaking class for beginners will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, at the nature center in Joplin's Wildcat Park.
It is designed to introduce the basics of canoeing and kayaking. Participants will learn about the equipment needed to float Missouri’s rivers, lakes, and streams safely. Dress for the weather and prepare to get wet. For information, and to register, call 417-629-3434.
Shoal Creek Water Festival
That will be followed by the annual Shoal Creek Water Festival from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13.
Held in partnership event with the Wildcat Glades Friends Group, events this year include the cardboard boat race, a duck race and nature programs for children. There also are educational booths and activities with an emphasis on conservation, water quality and ecology.
Visit wildcatglades.org or the Wildcat Glades Friends Group Facebook page for a lineup of the day’s events. Register for the cardboard boat and the shoebox boat races by Aug. 10. You can also call Robin Standridge at 417-708-7713 for more information.
"We are adding this year on Aug. 12 'Crawdads at the Creek.' It is a crawdad boil. It is a fundraiser for us. It is $25 a plate," Standridge said. "There will entertainment and a stand-up paddleboard sprint."
Register for the event at wildcatglades.org.
It will be creekside at Shoal Creek in Wildcat Park.
One of the events that day will be a Kids Fishing Derby from 9-11 a.m. at the nearby Walter Woods Conservation Area, 7129 Dutch Elm Drive. Kids will have the opportunity to catch and release fish from the education pond. Awards and prizes will be given away at the Shoal Creek Water Festival after the derby. All equipment, tackle and bait will be provided. Fishing slots are limited, so register each child separately. Children must be age 15 or younger, and must be accompanied by an adult mentor. For information and to register, call 417-629-3434.
Other events in the region in the coming days and weeks:
Snorkeling sessions
Snorkeling sessions are being offered at Hobbs State Park and Conservation Area, east of Rogers, Arkansas.
The first is from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, and the second is from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, July 28. Meet at the parking lot by the 1st Gangplank to the Slips at Rocky Branch Marina.
The cost is $20 per adult, $10 for children ages 8-12.
Join a park interpreter and take a pontoon boat ride on Beaver Lake to the snorkeling area. Wear appropriate clothing for swimming including water shoes and sunscreen. Participants must wear a life jacket. All participants under 18 must be accompanied by an adult and the adult must be in the water. Life jackets, masks, snorkels and fins provided. Registration and prepayment required. Call 479-789-5000 for more information and to register.
Kids Free Fishing Day
Kids Free Fishing Day will be held from 6:30 a.m. to 8:15 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at Roaring River State Park south of Cassville.
Youths ages 15 and younger have the opportunity to fish all day for free. Depending on the local health department guidelines, there will be nature activities, bluegrass music and a free lunch of hot dogs, chips and a drink provided by the park concessionaire in the lower section of the CCC Lodge. Youths will be able to get tags from the park store for free the day of the event. One section of the river, from the first low-water crossing up toward the hatchery, will be specially designated for youths to fish in all day long. Adults will not be allowed to fish by themselves in this area. Some lunker trout will be released for the youths to try to catch. Volunteers will be present to help in any way. Parents and guardians are welcome to help the children as needed, but only one pole between helper and child may be used at any time.
