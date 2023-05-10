This year’s Prairie BioBlitz will be about as close to Joplin as you can get.
The free event will be held June 3-4 at Carver Prairie in Newton County.
This will be the 12th annual BioBlitz held by the Missouri Prairie Foundation. The public is invited to learn more about prairies and to participate in citizen-science projects with leading scientists. Tent camping will be allowed on the prairie, but registration is required. There will be a potluck dinner and a bluegrass band on Saturday night. You can learn more, find a map and register at: https://moprairie.org/event/bioblitz-2023/
“This is a great opportunity to learn about the natural history of the Joplin area and have fun. An interest in nature is all that is required,” said Carol Davit, executive director of the Missouri Prairie Foundation. “Come for the weekend or come for the potluck and bluegress if you like.”
Events begin at 2 p.m. Saturday with an introduction to Carver Prairie by MPF Vice President of Science & Managementw Bruce Schuette, and MPF Director of Prairie Management Jerod Heubner.
Sessions include:
Saturday, June 3
2:30-4 p.m.: Schuette will discuss prairie plants. 20 participants maximum.
2:30-4 p.m.: Eric Eaton, author of “Insectpedia” and “Wasps: The Astonishing Diversity of a Misunderstood Insect,” and lead author of the “Kaufman Field Guide to Insects of North America,” and Heidi Eaton will hold a session on wasps, grasshoppers, true bugs, and beetles. 15 participants maximum.
2:30-4 p.m.: Jeff Cantrell, with the Missouri Department of Conservation, will discuss prairie reptiles and amphibians. 15 participants maximum.
2:30-4 p.m.: Doug Helmers, MPF board member, and Amanda McColpin, will focus on bumblebees. 15 participants maximum
2:30-4 p.m.: Sean Maher, professor of biology, Missouri State University, and Daniel Wolcott, assistant professor of biology, University of Central Missouri, will discuss small mammals. 10 participants maximum.
2:30-4 p.m.: Linda Williams, Steve Craig and Tom Riley, volunteer naturalists, will discuss butterflies and moths. No maximum.
4-5 p.m.: James Trager, entomologist, will discuss ants. Seven participants maximum.
4-5 p.m.: Small mammal group will rebait traps. Tent campers set up their tents on the prairie.
5-6 p.m.: Potluck dinner. Bring a dish to share. MPF President David Young and Huebner will have fish samples from fish they have harvested and will share samples for the potluck.
6-6:30 p.m.: Field group leaders will report on documented observations from the afternoon sessions.
6:30-8 p.m.: Live music with bluegrass band.
At dark: nocturnal insect viewing with blacklights. No registration required.
Sunday, June 4
7:30-9 a.m.: Vernon Elsberry and Doug Helmers, MPF board members, will hold a bird walk: 20 participants maximum.
7:30-9 a.m.: Maher and Wolcott will hold another session on small mammals. 10 participants maximum.
9-10 a.m.: Helmers and McColpin will hold another session on bumblebees. 15 participants maximum
9:30-11 a.m.: Eric and Heidi Eaton will hold another session on wasps, grasshoppers, true bugs and beetles. 15 participants maximum
10-11:30 a.m.: Williams, Craig and Riley, will hold another session on butterflies and moths. No maximum
MPF will provide a big tent for eating and relaxing, as well as tables, chairs and portable restrooms.
Participants should bring a potluck dinner, plates, cutlery, cups, drinking water, Sunday breakfast, a camp stove if needed, camping tent and supplies, sun protection, long pants, camera and binoculars. Rubber boots provide protection against insects and morning dew.
Pets must be left at home.
For information, call 636-303-7418.
Carver Prairie is a 163-acre tract in Newton County that was acquired by the Missouri Prairie Foundation in December 2015. The prairie is named after George Washington Carver, who was born into slavery on a farm in the vicinity. George Washington Carver National Monument is located 2.5 miles to the southeast.
Carver Prairie includes 65 acres of original, unplowed prairie adjacent to the Missouri Department of Conservation’s 852-acre Diamond Grove Prairie. Carver Prairie also includes 26 acres that MPF has reconstructed as a prairie planting, using seed gathered in the remnant and from MPF’s nearby Noah Brown’s Prairie.
Carver Prairie supports 206 native plant species. A botanical survey of Carver in 2016 resulted in two new state records: bushy bluestem and narrowleaf primrose. Four species of conservation concern are known from Carver Prairie — Barbara’s buttons, Oklahoma grass pink orchid, the regal fritillary butterfly, and a prairie-specialist moth that is listed as imperiled in Missouri.
Carver Prairie is in Newton County on Lark Road, about five miles southeast of Joplin. From the intersection of I-44 and I-49, drive one-half mile south on I-49 and take the 32nd Street (Route FF) exit. Drive east on 32nd Street about 2.25 miles, take a right onto Lark Road, and travel south about 2.5 miles. Carver Prairie is across the road from MDC’s Diamond Grove Prairie on Lark Road.
