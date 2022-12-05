It’s the right place for some, but it isn’t for all.
But all who go to Ozark Christian College are called.
“As I look back on it now, I don’t think I’ve worked a day in my life,” OCC men’s head basketball coach Chris Lahm said. “I mean, it’s just that enjoyable.”
That job: Ministering to and coaching young men on and off of the basketball court. Lahm has been doing that job now for more than 35 years, the last 16 in Joplin. Lahm is also the athletic director at OCC.
There’s another coach at the college who knows coaching and serving were exactly what he was called to do.
“We’re all called in different aspects of ministry as Christians,” OCC women’s head basketball coach Kyle Wicklund said. “We’re all called to spread the Gospel, but it looks different for every single person. I just felt like God called me when I needed it the most.”
And that feeling continues, trickling down from these head coaches to their athletes.
Here’s what junior guard Emmy Colin had to say about her calling: “I just felt the Lord tug on my heart to be all-in for him. I think that looks different for everybody, but, for me it was just getting to go on an adventure to come here and play basketball and volleyball.”
Men’s sophomore guard Josiah Beckenhauer added: “I think it’s just something that God put on my heart. I think if things are lingering on your mind a lot, God will make that known to you. When I was a senior in high school I felt like I was being told to come here and it ended up being the right fit.”
Beckenhauer and Colin are both dual-degree students through OCC and Missouri Southern State University. Beckenhauer is studying business at MSSU and general studies at Ozark as he tries to find the specific area of ministry he wants to go into. Colin’s major is interdisciplinary biblical studies at Ozark and she is studying pre-K through 12 education at MSSU.
From the outside looking in, it may appear that attending a Christian college would be different. Those at OCC don’t deny that it may be a little different but they don’t feel as if it’s a big difference. Maybe just one big difference.
“I think it can just help shape your identity,” Beckenhauer said. “Knowing that your identity is in Christ … and we just try to play for an audience of one.”
“Being here is different because Jesus is different,” Colin said.
Both players added that maybe they value their relationship with Christ a little more than those at a public college or university, but other than that they said they treat college and athletics just the same.
The work they put in on a daily basis to build that relationship from devotionals to daily prayers and the classes they’re taking at Ozark helps them as people. The change they’ve felt since arriving on campus is evident.
“I feel like I hold myself to a higher standard now, and I know who I want to represent,” Beckenhauer said.
Becknhauer and Colin understand that being at a Christian college isn’t a place for everyone. They also wouldn’t want anyone’s decision on college to be swayed because of the Christian title or the fact that it’s a lower level of athletics.
The public can sometimes paint an image of being perfect over the word Christian. Neither player feels as if there is any pressure to portray a perfect image. They also are not bothered by playing basketball for a Division II NCCAA school; rather, both players see their opportunity as a perfect two-in-one.
“Sarah Rhodes (assistant) sent me a letter in the mail and I was so prideful, I was like, ‘No way I’m going to Ozark to play basketball. Are you kidding me?’” Colin said. “Look where I am now.
“My dreams were to go play basketball at the highest level. Now, when I talk to kids, I’m like, ‘When you’re looking back on this experience of you playing in college, what’s most important to you? Is it that you have a good experience and that people love you and you feel known and seen? Or is it that you just want to play Division I basketball no matter what?’”
As for Beckenhauer: “The way I see it is it’s a blessing to get to play at all. I came here to learn about Jesus and grow in my faith and on top of that I get the opportunity to continue to play the game of basketball.”
Lahm mentioned having all of those dreams that kids today may have. He was going to be an NBA player one day. Once he saw those dreams weren’t happening, he played basketball at a Christian college and found himself in the job he has now.
Wicklund took a similar pattern playing for multiple schools before ultimately becoming an Ambassador at OCC and after some time finding himself back at the school to coach.
Lahm noted that he wishes he could convince more kids to come give OCC a look because he knows he can offer a fun atmosphere and still give his kids the game they love.
“My favorite part is that the kids have fun,” Lahm said. “We still play basketball and we play to win.”
The coaches added that — just like the players — it may look a little different for them at Ozark than those at public colleges but there isn’t a large difference. Mostly, the differences stem from being able to pour into their players the word of Christ. Wicklund noted that he can probably do that for his players a little more than a coach at MSSU or another public entity could. He added that he’s asked to stop practice and do a devotional with his team if he feels it necessary.
Both coaches noted that winning is not the No. 1 priority of their job, but that sharing that Christian faith and teaching young adults that part of basketball and life is what is most important. Wicklund shared what he loves most about that.
“Honestly, just living life with the kids,” Wicklund said. “I hate to admit this, but I am getting older. The spunk that they bring as young adults kind of rejuvenates my older soul.”
Wicklund added some insight on just how important sharing the Gospel is for him as a coach at OCC: “I could win five championships, but if I’m not doing what I need to do in spreading the gospel to these girls, I’m not doing my job right.”
