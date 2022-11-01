The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks has opened the application period for the state’s all-new lifetime hunting and fishing license for kids.
Any resident youth who is 7 years old or younger at the time of application will be eligible to have a Kansas lifetime hunting and fishing license purchased on their behalf at a reduced rate: $302.50 for those 5 and younger, and $502.50 for those 6 or 7 years old.
Paper applications can be downloaded at: https://ksoutdoors.com/License-Permits/Kids-Lifetime-Hunting-Fishing-License, and electronic applications will be available beginning January 2023.
An application must be completed for each child, including proof of Kansas Residency. Incomplete applications will be returned.
This calendar year only, KDWP will honor all eligible applications that are completed, submitted and postmarked by Dec. 31, even if the child has recently “aged out.” After Dec. 31, only resident youth who are 7 years old or younger at the time of application and postmarked date will be eligible.
Applications will be processed by licensing staff in the order they are received. And applicants will be notified once their application is approved.
Due to the already reduced rate (compared to that of Kansas’ existing lifetime licenses), payment plans will not be available for the Kansas Kids Lifetime Hunting and Fishing License; Payment is due in full upon application.
Anyone born on or after July 1, 1957, must be certified by an approved course in hunter education before they can legally hunt in Kansas, except that anyone 15 years old or younger may hunt without hunter education certification provided they are under the direct supervision of an adult 18 years old or older. The purchase of a Kansas Kids Lifetime Hunting and Fishing License does not eliminate this requirement.
Source: Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism
