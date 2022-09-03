Webb City cross country runner Abigail Street recorded the best girls 5k finish time for all classes on Saturday in the SWCCCA Richard Clark Invite at Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Missouri.
Street, a senior, crossed the finish line in 19 minutes, seven seconds to best runner-up Isabella Frost (19:27) of Rolla by 20 seconds in the Class 4 race. Street and Frost also had the two fastest finishing times of the 233 total girls who competed among the five classes.
Street’s top finish helped the Webb City girls place second in the Class 4 team standings with 58 points while Bolivar took home the team title with 40 points. Rolla (63), Carl Junction (118) and Camdenton (128) rounded out the top five teams.
The Cardinals had one other individual finish in the top 10 in Brooke Hedger, who placed ninth with a time of 21:19. Rachel Miller placed 16th and was followed by Holly Capron (19th), Kristina Bundy (24th), Hally Philpot (27th) and Emily Countryman (23:26).
Leading the way for Carl Junction was Sadie Burchett, who took 21st with a finishing time of 22:48. Audrey Fletcher (23rd), Klohe Burk (26th), Delaney Harris (33rd), Bailey Feken (36th) and Bryanna McCabe (46th) also competed for the Bulldogs.
The Webb City boys team also fared well, placing second behind Bolivar in the team standings while junior Evan Stevens took home the individual Class 4 title with a time of 15:54.
Stevens outpaced runner-up Cameron Martensen of Rolla by nearly 30 seconds. He had the third fastest time of all the boys classes.
Mason Hedger crossed the finish line in 17:17 to place ninth for the Cardinals and was followed by Dakota Grove (19th), Spencer Kendall (23rd), Andrew Dawson (25th), Noah Lankford (35th) and Atticus Luzadder (43rd).
The CJ boys, placing eighth in the team standings, were led by Alexander Allison’s 31st-place finish.
CLASS 5
Hobbs Campbell finished in 15:47 to take second as an individual and help lift the Joplin boys to a runner-up finish in the team standings with 61 points.
Campbell’s time was the second fastest among all of the classes. He was only bested by Kickapoo’s Tyler Harris, who led the field with a time of 15:33.
Kickapoo had seven runners place in the top 17 and easily won the Class 5 team title with 32 points. Joplin, Nixa (62), Lebanon (144) and Carthage (145) rounded out the top five teams.
Joplin had four individuals place in the top 14 in Campbell, Ian Horton (5th), Chance Tindall (8th) and Grey Edwards (14th). Parker Durham and Aidan Koch placed 36th and 74th, respectively.
Miguel Sorano placed 18th to lead the Carthage boys. Caleb Fewin (21st), Devin Smith (35th), Eddy Fuentes (42nd), Michael Lanyon (45th), Javen Byrd (72nd), Indiana Gray (79th), Skuylor Honeycutt (80th) and Colt Pugh (85th) also competed for the Tigers.
In the girls race, Joplin had three runners place in the top 19 to settle for a fourth-place finish as a team. Kickapoo took home the team title with 64 points and was followed by Nixa (76), Ozark (79), Joplin (114) and Republic (138).
Allie Keizer had the best individual finish for JHS, taking fourth with a finishing time of 20:51. She was followed by teammates Averi Burks (14th), Cylee Gilreath (19th), Mairi Beranek (32nd), Meridyth Mai (45th), Masyn Briggs (50th) and Isabella Cruse (51st).
The Carthage girls placed eighth as a team and were led by Maggie Boyd’s 12th-place individual finish.
CLASS 3
Lamar’s Kiersten Potter took first place in the girls race with a time of 20:30 to beat runner-up Bayley Johnson of Osage by 27 seconds.
The Tigers didn’t have enough runners competing to be included in the team standings but they had three individuals place in the top 19 in Potter, Abigail Diggs (18th) and Mikayla Madison (19th).
Osage claimed the team title with 36 points and was followed by El Dorado (45), Clinton (66) and East Newton (73).
Alonna Eytcheson had the best finish for the Patriots as the placed eighth with a time of 21:48. Brooklyn Blanchard took 20th for East Newton.
In the boys race, Lamar (48) placed second as a team behind El Dorado (46).
The Tigers had three runners place in the top seven in Pierce Heins (5th), Cameron Bailey (6th) and Blaine Breshears (7th). Coltin Nance and Ryder Groll took 16th and 19th, respectively.
Buffalo’s Sean Walker bested the boys race with a time of 16:00.
Third-place East Newton was led by Chase Sorrell, who placed second individually with a time of 16:03. Isaac Bales (11th) and Nicholas Shaeffer (15th) also placed among the top 15.
CLASS 2
The College Heights Christian School girls team fared well as it took second place with 41 points. Stockton won the team title with 25 points while Conway was third with 60.
Maria Anderegg led the way for the Cougars with a finishing time of 23:43, which was good enough for 13th place. She was followed by teammates Jesalin Bever (15th), Jayli Johnson (18th), Madelynn Jordan (23rd) and Madi Carson (26th).
Spokane’s Lily Hunsucker claimed the first-place honor after crossing the finish line in 19:58.
The CHCS boys had two runners compete in Colton McMillan (28th) and Josiah Thomas (43rd).
Braden Postlewait won the individual title with a time of 17:09 to help Stockton win the team title.
CLASS 1
The McAuley Catholic boys had six runners place in the top 26 en route to their second-place team finish.
The Warriors were led by Michael Parrigon, who finished runner-up with a time of 17:30, while Phillip Motazedi took 13th, Trae Veer 14th, Drew Zeb 18th, Joe Staton 19th and Alex Bohachick 26th.
Connor Taffner (32nd), Kable Reichardt (43rd), Cliff Nolan (44th) and Grant Horinek (49th) rounded out the individual finishes for McAuley.
Hermitage’s Justin Horn won the boys race with a time of 16:52.
In the girls race, the Warriors were paced by fourth-place Kendall Ramsey, who crossed the finish line in 23:10. Samantha Perrin and Miriam Kramer took 24th and 29th, respectively, for McAuley.
Liberal was the only team to field enough runners to be included in the team race.
Stoutland’s Mallory Shaw won the individual race with a time of 20:46.
