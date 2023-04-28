WEBB CITY — Despite a light rain throughout the day, a number of area athletes found success during the Redbird Invitational track meet on Friday at Webb City High School.
The Cardinals claimed first-place finishes in both the boys and girls standings.
On the boys side, they finished with 170 pointsas Neosho came in second with 160.5 and Joplin took third with 144.
For the girls, Webb City totaled 155.5 with Joplin (126) and Carl Junction (119.5) trailing.
Webb City sophomore Chase Stilley claimed first place in the girls high jump with a leap of 1.52 meters. Neosho’s Jazmyn Washington was second (1.47), and Dezi Williams of Carl Junction and McDonald County’s Gia Coffel tied for third (1.42)
Carl Junction claimed the top two spots in the girls pole vault. Acadia Badgley was first with a 3.05 vault. Brooke Jasperson tied for runner up (2.75) with Joplin’s Maria Loum. McDonald County’s Lacey Nix hit 2.75 as well, but in more jumps to take third-place points.
Webb City’s Essence Robinson placed first in the girl’s long jump (4.93) ahead of Joplin’s Kendall Nyarango (4.8) and Willard’s Harley Durr (4.51).
Neosho boys placed first and second in the boys long jump. Isaiah Green (13.48) bested teammate Jared Siler (13.31) for first place. Joplin’s Aiden Scourten (12.76) finished third.
Webb City’s Nathaniel Miller claimed runner-up in the boys discus (47.04 meters) behind Willard’s Brecken Murray (49.22) .Neosho’s Carter Baslee finished third with a throw of 46.50.
Two Webb City freshman claimed first and second place in the girl’s shot put. Jaeli Russell finished first (10.64) and teammate Kylee Sargent took second (10.39). Carl Junction’s Izzy Southern (10.32) placed third.
Joplin’s Dontrell Holt (14.95) placed third behind two Willard throwers — Karon Johnson (17.55) and Murray (14.96) in the boys shot put.
Dawsyn Decker of Webb City claimed top throw in the javelin (47.07), ahead of runner up Madilyn Olds of Carl Junction (32.70) and Anissa Ramirez, of McDonald County (30.78).
Relays, hurdles
The Webb City 4x800-meter girls relay team of Emily Countryman, Aspen White, Kristina Bundy and Brooke Hedger was the only entrant in the event and finished with a 10:27.44.
The Webb City team of Rice Fenton, Noah Lankard, Mason Hedger and Evan Stevens took first in the boys 4x800 (8.25.88.) Willard was second ( 8:30.87) and Neosho was third (8:34.36.)
Joplin freshman Micah Holden finished second in the girls 100-meter hurdles (17.18) behind Willard’s Madison Davis (15.79). Neosho’s Jazmyn Washington (17.20) was third.
Noah Moss, Webb City, finished second in the boys 110-meter hurdles (16.51) behind Willard’s William Ndiba (16.36). Joplin’s Avarus Kuhn-Wofford was third at (16.52).
Carl Junction sophomore Sydney Ward (12.49) edged out Joplin freshman Brylee Strickland (12.67) to capture first place in the girls 100-meter sprint. Willard’s Elise Murray was third (13.07).
In the boys 100, Neosho’s Tyrese Hill (11.14) finished first, followed by two Webb City sprinters — William Wolfe (11.22) and Jordan Thornburg (11.46).
Joplin’s Phia Vogel, Abigayle Lowery, Abigail Eckert and Brylee Strickland combined to win the girls 4x200 relay (1:49.42.) College Heights Christian School was second (1:50.88) and Willard finished third (1:52.00).
Neosho’s Izaiah Hill, Tyrone Harris, Green and Tyrese Hill (1:32.13) edged out Joplin (1:32.55) in the boys 4x200 relay. McDoanld County was third (1:33.41).
Chloe Wood (5:38.22) of Neosho finished second behind Willard’s Ella Hayter (5:34.40) in the girls 1600-meter run. Webb City’s Emily Countryman came in third with a 5:45.19).
Joplin’s Ian Horton (4:38.26) and Chance Tindall (4:45.41) finished second and third behind Willard’s Nolan Hansen (4:34.24) in the boys 1600 meters.
The Joplin girls 4x100 relay (Vogel, Sophie Krumsick, Eckert and Lowery) finished first (50.45,) followed by Webb City (51.10) and Willard (52.21).
Joplin’s 4x100m relay suffered the loss of Noah Soriano, who broke his leg last week at Blue Springs. Tayshaun Palmer took his place in the relay Friday along with Quin Renfro, Davin Thomas and Orion Norris and finished first (43.91). Soriano also has previously been a points-grabber for the Eagles in the 100m, 200m and pole vault. Neosho was second (44.28) and Willard (45.23) was third.
‘Four fast dudes’
Joplin Head Coach Nick Reid talked about Palmer replacing Soriano.
“It’s not a big drop off,” Joplin coach Nick Reid said. “They are still four fast dudes.”
Also absent from the Joplin team Friday was distance standout Hobbs Campbell, who was competing in the Drake Relays.
Ward took home another first place for Carl Junction — this time in the 400-meter dash (58.53.) Webb City’s Brooke Hedger (1:00.98) was runner up and College Heights’ Jayli Johnson (1:02.32) claimed third.
Izaiah Hill won the boys 400 meter for Neosho (50.20), Willard’s Tye Bassham was second (51.35) and Neosho’s Isaiah Keezer was third (51.83).
Joplin finished second and third in the girls 300-meter hurdles behind Willard’s Madison Davis (48.38). Kiki Thom (48.87) finished second and Aubrey Strickland was third (50.87).
Kuhn-Wofford took first place for Joplin in the boys 300m hurdles (41.62) ahead of Willard’s Ndiba (43.97) and teammate Isaiah Thom (44.61).
Webb City’s White (2:38.21) was runner up behind Willard’s Hayter (2:30.34) in the girls 800m run. College Heights’ MAria Anderegg (2:38.24) was a close third.
In the boys 800m, Stevens (2:01.78) and Mason Hedger (2:04.74) claimed the top two spots. McDonald County’s Hunter Leach (2:05.39) was third.
Carl Junction’s Ward logged her third first-place sprint finish in the girls 200m with a time of 25.50. Joplin’s Brylee Strickland was second (25.73) and Willard’s Murray claimed third place (27.32).
Webb City’s Wolfe (22.42) was the victor in the boys 200m, ahead of Neosho’s Tyrese Hill (22.43) and Izaiah Hill (22.84).
Webb City’s Abigail Street was tops in the girls 3200m (10:57.10) ahead of Neosho’s Chloe Wood (12:30.21) and Riley Kemna (12.33.91).
In the boys 3200m run, Webb City’s Stevens (9:59.87) took first place ahead of Joplin’s Grey Edwards (10:01.84) and Chance Tindall (10:14.61).
College Heights captured its first first place of the meet in the girls 4x400m relay. Jeasalin Bever, Johnson, Allie Stout and Lauren Ukena combined for a 4:19.11. Carl Junction was second (4:32.29) and Joplin was third (4:35.96).
Neosho’s Keezer, Green, Virgil Rosiere and Izaiah Hill won the boys 4x400 (3:29.63.) McDonald County (3:32.55) was runner up and Webb City (3:38.63) claimed third.
Some individual results were not available at press time.
