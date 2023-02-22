The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission recently reported that an angler at a bass tournament on Lake Hamilton brought in a 10.6-pound largemouth.
Curtis Priest of Jessieville caught the fish on a Yum Flash Mob Jr. (a type of Alabama rig sporting five swimbaits to imitate a school of shad). He used a 7-foot, 11-inch heavy action rod made by Stik5.
“I thought it was a striper at first, but when she came to the surface I was like, ‘I my gosh, it’s a bass,” Priest said in a statement released by AGFC. “She came from only 9 to 10 feet of water, so she really had some good color to her, too.”
His fish was the third Master Angler-quality largemouth to be turned in to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s Master Angler Program so far this year.
Source: Arkansas Game and Fish Commission
