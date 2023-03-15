The elk herd in Arkansas is growing again, according to Arkansas Game and Fish Commission biologists who recently completed aerial surveys of the herd.
Wes Wright, elk program coordinator for the AGFC, said in a statement that the initial tally of elk during the surveys was 419, which is about a 5% increase from last year.
“This is the first time in five years that we’ve seen an increase,” Wright said. "There are likely a few more elk than that, but we base our decisions on trends in the minimum number of elk observed, which is what we are gathering in these surveys.”
AGFC biologists have conducted aerial surveys for elk since 1991.
He also said the upturn follows elk management measures taken after the detection of chronic wasting disease in the herd seven years ago.
“We increased quotas and encouraged more harvest following the initial detection of CWD,” Wright said. “At the same time, we saw added mortality from removing target elk that showed signs of the disease to help prevent its spread. We’ve now gone back to more conservative quotas and permit numbers to reduce harvest while still being able to remove any target elk should they be seen. Our surveys are a good opportunity to locate those sick elk as well because they’ll be by themselves instead of with the herds.”
CWD was first discovered in Arkansas in 2016, in an elk in Newton County. Since then, CWD has been detected in 48 elk in the state and 1,485 deer.
Source: Arkansas Game and Fish Commission
