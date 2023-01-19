The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission said it has recently completed a habitat project at Bull Shoals, adding hundreds of trees to fish attractors across the lake. The effort was one of many the lake has seen to improve angler success.
Jeremy Risley, AGFC fisheries supervisor in Mountain Home, said in a statement that lake-wide habitat projects have been in place on Bull Shoals since 1989, and added: "This time, biologists from multiple AGFC divisions and locations in the state, along with staff from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Norfork Fish Hatchery and the United States Army Corps of Engineers, replenished 128 existing fish habitat sites from Mountain Creek to Music Creek in the middle section of the reservoir. This effort was part of a larger project covering Beaver, Bull Shoals and Norfork Lakes, funded by a $275,000 grant from the National Fish Habitat Partnership using funds donated by Bass Pro Shops.
“The goal was to install natural fish habitat (brush piles) to significantly improve angler catch rates by concentrating sport fish during summer, fall and winter when these species were historically widely dispersed,” Risley said. With the Corps’ approval, AGFC has established 425 natural fish habitat sites on the Arkansas portion of Bull Shoals Lake since 1989.”
