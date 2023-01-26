The Arkansas Department of Health has issued a warning about consuming walleye caught in Bull Shoals Lake and Norfork Lake.
It was issued after walleye tested from these two lakes were found to contain higher-than-normal levels of mercury.
The fish were collected by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and tested by the Arkansas Division of Environmental Quality.
According to the advisory, high-risk groups — pregnant women, breastfeeding women, women planning to be pregnant and children under 7 — should not eat walleye 18 inches or longer from these lakes. Women who do not intend to become pregnant, men and children 7 and older should eat no more than two meals per month of walleye 18 inches or longer from these lakes. Walleye under 18 inches long and other species from these waters may be eaten without restriction.
AGFC said the advisory does not affect swimmers, skiers, boaters, catch-and-release activities or other recreational uses and does not limit the use of Bull Shoals Lake or Norfork Lake as a source of drinking water.
More than 20 Arkansas bodies of water are under fish consumption advisories concerning mercury.
For more information about fish consumption advisories in Arkansas, visit www.healthy.arkansas.gov and type "mercury" in the Smart Search box located on the left hand side of the page.
