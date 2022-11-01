SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Commissioners with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission heard a report about Arkansas’s turkey population during a presentation at their meeting held at the J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Highlands Nature Center.
AGFC Turkey Program Coordinator Jeremy Wood gave some preliminary results of the 2022 Wild Turkey Population Survey, which indicates some of the best reproduction in parts of Arkansas since 2012.
According to Wood’s presentation, participants in the survey recorded an average of 1.79 poults per hen throughout spring and summer.
“Historically what biologists want to see is in the ballpark of 1.8 to 2 poults per hen,” Wood said.
The survey ratio varied by region of the state, but overall the numbers were consistently positive. The ratio ranged from a high of 2.21 poults per hen in the Delta to a low of 1.46 poults per hen in the Ouachita Mountains.
Gobbler-to-hen ratios saw a decrease, but Wood explained that this is common during years of high reproduction.
“We also continue to see increased participation throughout the state in the survey,” Wood said. “Five years ago about 50% of our turkey survey participants were in seven counties, but we’re seeing more widespread reports thanks to increased efforts to recruit observers. We are seeing some decreased participation per observer, and we want to figure out a way to get more observations from each participant, but we are getting increased awareness overall.”
Woods credits good weather conditions during nesting and brood-rearing seasons for the observed increase in poult-per-hen ratio.
“A lot of the habitat work we’ve done has really been small fish so far, relatively speaking,” Wood said. “But we’re just starting to move the needle and we hopefully will see increased response from the turkey population when those factors we can’t control line up.”
Source: Arkansas Game and Fish Commission
