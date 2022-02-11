The College Heights Christian boys basketball team had 11 players score in a decisive 63-32 win over McAuley Catholic on Friday night at McAuley Catholic High School.
Miller Long led the charge for the Cougars with 14 points and was followed by Ethan Meeks (12), Hagen Beck (9), Curtis Davenport (9), Colsen Dickens (4), Ben Thomas (4), Ethan Adel (3), Bo Sitton (2), Caleb Quade (2), Chase Hembree (2) and Noah Hipple (2).
College Heights (19-4) jumped out to a 36-20 lead by halftime and went on to outscore McAuley (5-19) 27-12 in the second half.
Noah Black paced the offense for the Warriors with eight points while Bradley Wagner and Michael Parrigon added six points apiece.
Both teams return to play on Tuesday, with McAuley competing at Bronaugh and College Heights hosting Golden City.
