Four players scored in double figures Monday to lead Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School past visiting Exeter 79-63 in a boys basketball season opener for both teams.
The Cavaliers moved out to a 40-29 lead at halftime in the Ozark 7 Conference opener.
Jay Ball paced Thomas Jefferson with 23 points and was followed by Caden Myers with 18, Drew Goodhope 14 and Tyler Brouhard 14.
Ball also pulled down 13 rebounds and handed out five assists. Myers grabbed 13 boards.
Corey Hilburn topped Exeter and all scorers with 32 points and teammate J.J. Felipe added 20, which included six 3-pointers.
“For our season opener when you always have things to improve on, I am proud of our boys,” Cavalier coach Chris Myers said.
Thomas Jefferson will host Bronaugh on Tuesday with the junior varsity game beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.