Ivan “The Beast” Baranchyk bounced back nicely from his first defeat by earning a fourth-round technical knockout over Gabriel Bracero on Saturday night in professional boxing action at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Baranchyk, who became a local fan favorite with the Four State Franchise, improved to 20-1 with 13 knockouts.
The stoppage came at the 1:30 mark of the fourth round when Bracero’s corner threw in the towel. Baranchyk landed a vicious body shot with his left hand before landing a right to the head that put Bracero (25-4-1) down.
The bout was streamed live on DAZN as part of the undercard of the Gennadiy Golovkin-Sergiy Derevyanchenko main event.
Baranchyk fought for the first time since dropping the IBF junior welterweight title to Josh Taylor in May during the World Boxing Super Series.
Baranchyk fought six times at Buffalo Run Casino in Miami, Oklahoma, from 2016-17 and is co-promoted by Tony Holden.
