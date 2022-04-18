A two-run home run by Kaitlyn Bates in the bottom of the sixth inning helped the College Heights Christian (with McAuley Catholic) softball team pull away from Lockwood for an eventual 5-3 win on Monday afternoon at Joplin Athletic Complex.
The homer gave the Cougars (12-2) a three-run lead heading into the final inning.
Lockwood (5-10) scored a run in the top of the seventh on an RBI bunt by Kelsey Daniel to pull within 5-3, but the Tigers drew no closer as McAuley starter Maddy Colin stuck out back-to-back batters to end the game.
Colin limited Lockwood to three runs (two earned) and three hits while striking out a whopping 19 batters in seven innings of work.
The Cougars broke a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the seventh when Kloee Williamson drove in Jayli Johnson from third on a groundout to second base. Earlier in the frame, Johnson reached on a dropped third strike and then stole second and third on back-to-back pitches to set up the scoring opportunity.
College Heights drew first blood in the first with a pair of runs. Addison Lawrence plated the first on a sacrifice fly before Colin plated the second on an RBI double that opened up a 2-0 lead.
Lockwood tied the game at 2 on a two-run homer by Breckyn Brummett in the top of the fourth.
CHC recorded seven hits as a team. Bates finished 2 for 3 with two RBI, while Aaliyah Perez-Villa finished 2 for 3 with one run scored.
Brummett accounted for two of Lockwood’s three hits in the game with a home run and a double. She also drove in a pair of runs.
College Heights, now riding a six-game win streak, plays host to Liberal (with Bronaugh) on Thursday at 5 p.m.
