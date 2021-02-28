There’s a new strikeout king at Missouri Southern.
Senior pitcher Will Bausinger tossed a complete game and set the MSSU all-time career strikeout record as the Lions completed a series sweep of Emporia State with a 7-0 shutout win on Sunday at Warren Turner Field in Joplin.
MSSU moved to 9-0 overall and 3-0 in MIAA play with the triumph. It’s the Lions’ best start to a season since 2015, when they opened the campaign with 11 consecutive wins.
Bausinger (3-0) struck out 14 batters and walked one as he limited the Hornets (2-5, 0-3) to just three hits in nine complete innings. He upped his career strikeout total with Southern to 279, passing Payton Walker’s previous program record of 269 Ks.
Southern drew first blood in the second inning when Joe Kinder singled to plate Dexter Swims for a 1-0 lead. That score remained until the sixth frame, when the Lions scored four runs to take a 5-0 advantage. Grant Harris doubled down the line in left field to score Swims, Kinder followed that up with a two-RBI double. Kinder later scored on a wild pitch.
Southern got a pair of runs in the eighth when Jordan Fitzpatrick singled to plate Harris and Troy Gagan doubled to plate Fitzpatrick.
Kinder went 2 for 3 at the plate with three RBI and a run scored in the game. Harris and Swims scored a pair of runs each, while Fitzpatrick, Gagan and Harris had one RBI apiece.
Chanler Bloomer, Sam Chaput and Noah Geekie each logged one hit to pace Emporia State.
Missouri Southern will be back in action next weekend when it travels to Washburn for a three-game MIAA series with the Ichabods. Southern will play a single-game on Friday and two games on Saturday.
