The Missouri Department of Conservation is reminding residents to be "bear aware" this time of year.
Each spring, black bears leave winter dens in search of food.
MDC estimates there are 900 black bears in the state.
MDC black bear biologist Nate Bowersock advised people to remove or secure bear attractants from their property, such as bird feeders, trash, barbecue grills, pet food and food waste.
“As black bears become active in spring, they are on the search for food,” Bowersock said in a statement. “Keeping areas free of attractants to allow bears to find natural foods on their own is in everyone’s best interest. If you see a bear, leave the animal alone and enjoy the sighting, but be sure to not offer it any food.”
He noted that intentionally feeding bears can be dangerous as it makes the bears comfortable around people. It can also lead bears to cause significant damage to property while searching for a meal.
“When bears lose their fear of humans, they could approach people in search of food or become defensive around food sources or territory they associate with people, which can make them dangerous,” Bowersock said. “When this happens, the bear cannot be relocated and has to be destroyed. A fed bear is a dead bear.”
According to MDC, food is usually a bear’s main motivator, but that also means it can be a main source of conflict.
MDC also offers these tips to avoid attracting black bears to possible food sources:
• Stash and latch trash. Store garbage, recyclables, and compost inside a secure building or in a bear-proof container until trash pickup day.
• Keep grills and smokers clean and store them inside.
• Don’t leave pet food outside. Feed pets a portion at each meal and remove the empty containers.
• Refrain from using bird feeders in bear country from April through November.
Source: Missouri Department of Conservation
