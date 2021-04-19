WILLARD, Mo. — Anea Bemo netted three goals in the first half to help lift the Webb City girls soccer team to a 6-0 shutout win over Willard on Monday.
The Cardinals improved to 12-2 on the season with the triumph.
Webb City, leading 3-0 out of halftime, continue to apply the pressure in the second half as it scored three more goals, with Cree Vader accounting for two and Mileah Metcalf accounting for one.
The Cardinals totaled 15 shots on net in the contest while limiting Willard to seven. Webb City goalie Delaney Duke went the distance and tallied seven saves.
The Cardinals play at 6 p.m. Thursday at Branson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.