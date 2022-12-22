BENTONVILLE, Ark. — USA Cycling announced recently that Bentonville will become the official “Home of the U.S. National Mountain Bike Team,” with the goal of training competitors for the 2028 Olympics.
In a statement, USA Cycling said the U.S. National Mountain Bike Team will use “Bentonville and Northwest Arkansas’ network of trails and gravel for endurance fitness camps as well as skills-development camps leading into the World Cup racing season.”
In addition to national team camps, USA Cycling also said it will host mountain bike and road Junior Talent Identification and Skills Camps in Bentonville.
In recent years, hundreds of miles of trail have been built in Northwest Arkansas, including Bentonville, Bella Vista, Fayetteville, Eureka Springs and at Devil’s Den State Park.
The camps are made possible through a donation by the Walton Family Foundation at the direction of Steuart Walton and Tom Walton; the Rob and Melani Walton Foundation; and the Penner Family Foundation.
“Our long-term goal is for Team USA to win the gold at the 2028 Olympic Games,” Brendan Quirk, CEO of USA Cycling, said in a statement. “This investment gives us access to the infrastructure and resources we need to support our under-23 and junior riders. Developing these up-and-coming riders is a top priority for USA Cycling, now and in the future.”
Bentonville also will serve as the national base for USA Cycling’s collegiate cycling operations and other functions.
“Northwest Arkansas’ incredible network of singletrack trails and gravel roads is the perfect training ground for the National Team,” Quirk said. “Our riders love racing and training in Northwest Arkansas. By deepening our presence here, we’ll make it easier for riders at all levels to get access to our racing development pathway and pursue their athletic goals.”
In a statement, Steuart Walton said: “Northwest Arkansas ... is becoming a cornerstone of the U.S. mountain bike racing scene. When you add in world cyclo-cross events and epic gravel riding, you can see how the region is becoming more than a tourism destination. Our hometown is quickly becoming a global hub for both professional cyclists and emerging talent to develop to their fullest potential in the Mountain Biking Capital of the World.”
