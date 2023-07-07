In one of the largest meets in Southwest Missouri, more than 500 swimmers took to the water Friday.
The three-day Berzerker Ragnarok Swim Meet at Schifferdecker Pool features swimmers from ages 6 to 41, with more than 3,000 entries swimming 318 heats in a variety of events with classifications for swimmers ages 12 and under and 13 and over.
And while some residents may be disappointed that Schifferdecker Pool is closed to the public during the meet, the economic impact of the event is huge for area businesses, with visitors coming from as far as Topeka, Kansas; St. Louis; and Oklahoma City.
"This is the biggest meet we put on each year," Berzerker board member Steph Witcher said. "We sold out with 500 swimmers coming, plus their families and their coaches and everyone else for three days."
Those families, swimmers and coaches add money to local coffers by buying food, lodging, gas and more, and the city of Joplin seemed more than happy to lend a hand.
"We can only do this because the city of Joplin works so well with us," Witcher said. "It's great for Joplin. It's great for Webb City. It's great for our team, and it's great for all these 500 kids."
Berzerker board president Mike Wardlow said they have worked with the city beginning with planning and even with setup for the event Thursday night.
"When the summer started, with the lifeguard shortage in the city of Joplin, we weren't sure if we were going to be able to have a meet," Wardlow said. "So we're just grateful to the city for being able to have the pool open and supplying lifeguards. It was a question mark at the beginning of the summer."
Wardlow said feedback from prior years has been positive, even from those who have traveled hundreds of miles for the event.
"We love summertime here, and some of the teams that travel here, from places like Kansas City, come down here just because it's so much fun," he said.
He said Berserker also hosts a swim party for the swimmers and their families.
"Saturday night we have a big pool party and let the swimmers and their families into the waterslide and the lazy river," Wardlow said. "It's swimming in the daytime and party in the evening."
And for swimmers who live in the area, it's a chance to compete in a venue perfectly suited for competitive swimming.
"Around here, it's our only chance to swim outdoors in an Olympic-sized pool because we practice indoors at Webb City High School in a 25-yard indoor pool, so Schifferdecker is our only opportunity to swim the 50-meter length that they swim in an Olympic-sized pool," Wardlow said.
One of those swimmers, three-time Missouri All-Stater Chloe Miller, of Carl Junction, recently committed to Division I University of South Dakota. Miller began swimming at the age of four.
"She's been in the water ever since, and she just loves it," Chloe's mom and Carl Junction High School coach Stephanie Miller said. "She hit it hard when she turned 11, and it has been her goal to swim after high school. She's really excited to swim next year (her senior year at CJHS) and moving on after that."
And as with may swimmers, Chloe is a "legacy" swimmer, whose love of the sport was passed down from a family member. In addition to being her high school coach, Stephanie Miller was an NCAA swimmer herself at the U.S. Naval Academy.
"She's such a great influence," Chloe said of her mom "She is a really hard worker, and she's always been super encouraging to me. She knows me and knows what I need to do to be successful. I love having her as a mom."
Stephanie Miller said she believes the sport offers a lot to youths.
"I don't think a lot of people know how many local kids we have that this changes their career path," Miller said. "Some go to college, and for some that may not continue, it still makes them mentally tough in whatever they do."
Witcher agreed the sport has a lot to offer young people, not just in the realm of athletics.
"Swimming is great for body coordination, especially for our younger kids," Witcher said. "We really work on helping them understand not only how to control their bodies but also about teamwork and what it means to be a teammate. We're very big on our team about talking about cheering each other on."
Witcher said that cheering on includes encouraging swimmers from not only their own team but other teams as well.
"We hope they become better swimmers, but our ultimate goal is to make them better humans," Witcher said.
