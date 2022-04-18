A back-and-forth game saw Lockwood deliver the final haymaker with a seven-run seventh inning to top College Heights Christian 16-8 on Monday in Joplin.
The game featured 24 combined hits between the two teams. The Cougars held a 2-1 lead at the end of the third before Lockwood held a 6-5 advantage at the end of the fifth. The two teams exchanged three-run showings in the sixth before the Tigers iced the contest in the top of the seventh with seven runs on four hits.
CHC was hindered by eight errors out in the field.
Bennett Thomas had a big day at the plate for the Cougars as he went 3 for 4 with a triple and five RBI. Austin Miller finished 3 for 4 with one RBI, while Jayce Walker and Joshua Anderson tallied two hits apiece. Bowen Sitton added a double.
Lockwood had eight players log at least one hit. Nikolaus Thieman tripled and finished 2 for 5 with three RBI, while Dylan Snider doubled and drove in three runs. Izaac Taylor drove in three runs as well, and Skyler Weimer and Rayder Boyd both doubled.
Nicholas Brueggeman started for McAuley and surrendered nine runs (all unearned) and eight hits while striking out three batters in six innings of work. Joshua Anderson allowed five earned runs in 1/3 of an inning, and Miller surrendered two unearned runs in 2/3 of an inning.
Thieman was credited with the win after allowing three earned runs and one hit in one inning of work for Lockwood. Weimer started and surrendered five runs (three earned) in 4 1/3 innings.
College Heights (3-7) plays host to Liberal on Thursday at 5 p.m.
