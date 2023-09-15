NEOSHO, Mo. — The Republic football team scored on six of its seven first-half possessions en route to a 56-21 victory over Neosho on Friday night at Bob Anderson Stadium.
Ranked No. 9 in Class 5, the Tigers improved to 3-1 after suffering a 42-21 loss to Webb City in Week 3. The Wildcats fell to 0-4.
Neosho looked strong on the game’s opening drive. Senior quarterback Quenton Hughes threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to junior running back Denver Welch as the Wildcats drew first blood with a 7-0 lead at the 9:47 mark in the first quarter.
On Republic’s first drive, senior quarterback Wyatt Woods fumbled on a keeper at midfield, and Neosho’s Korbyn York recovered it.
It was all Republic after that.
The Tigers defense put the clamps down on the ensuing drive, forcing the Wildcats to go three-and-out on a possession that included two tackles for significant loss. Republic took over at the Neosho 37-yard line, and the Tigers offense erupted from there, scoring 42 unanswered points.
A senior running back, Caide White had a hat trick in the first half for Republic. He found the end zone on scoring plunges of 6, 8 and 3 yards to balloon the Tigers lead to 21-7.
Republic took advantage of a short field on all three scores, including forcing a turnover on downs, stuffing Neosho after the Wildcats went for it on fourth-and-1 at their 32 with under a minute to go in the first quarter.
A 20-yard run from junior Mason Fleetwood set up White’s second score, while senior Kanon Krol ripped off a 37-yard scamper before White found pay dirt for the third time.
On their next series, Woods hooked up with 6-foot-4 tight end and Memphis commit James Rexroat, who caught a 39-yard pass in stride. After a penalty set Republic’s offense back, Krol carried the ball 36 yards to put the Tigers inside the Neosho 20.
Woods followed by connecting with Rexroat again, who broke four tackles on the way to a 14-yard gain. That set up a 6-yard TD run by Krol, extending Republic’s lead to 28-7 lead with 7:28 to play in the first half.
Following a Neosho punt, Republic struck quickly again. On a keeper, Woods found an opening and tiptoed down the right sideline for a 69-yard TD sprint, expanding the Tigers lead out to 35-7 with 2:59 to play in the first half.
Neosho fumbled on the ensuing drive. Republic’s Evan Buchanan scooped up the ball and the Tigers took over at the Neosho 29 with 1:50 to play.
On the first play from scrimmage, Woods faked a handoff on play action and found a wide open Rexroat in the end zone for a 29-yard TD strike for a 42-7 lead with 1:43 left in the first half.
The Tigers inserted their reserves in the second half, but that didn’t stop the visitors from padding their lead. Republic backup quarterback David Hayes scored from 19 yards out to give his team a 49-7 lead with 9:28 to play in the third quarter.
Welch’s 8-yard TD run trimmed the Wildcat deficit to 49-13 with 3:13 to play in the third stanza.
Neosho went for the 2-point conversion but failed.
Sophomore Jackson Taylor accounted for the Tigers final score of the night, a 12-yard TD sprint with 9:50 left in the game.
On the ensuing drive for the Wildcats, Hughes fired a 75-yard TD pass to Welch and then ran in the 2-point conversion with 5:24 left in regulation.
Republic kicker Mason Cole went a perfect 8-for-8 on his extra-point tries.
Neosho hosts Carthage in Week 5.
